In a move to improve the productivity of its trade promotion management performance, Basic American Foods has selected GoSimple LLC.

The integration of Basic American Foods into the GoSimpleTM solution will provide improved processes creating efficiencies and an increased ROI. Basic American Foods will achieve process efficiency improvements related to claim processing, deduction management, broker commission payments, and trade spending contract management.

Along with a more streamlined contract management process, the real-time data analytics will give visibility into purchase trends, any leakage in Basic American Foods’ trade spend process for resolution, and provide insight for forecasting.

Basic American Foods Director of Headquarter Accounts, Dan Ripple, said, “The GoSimple solution is easy to use and easy to customize. It fits the needs of our organization. Being able to consolidate all of our reporting in one location will give us more insight into our trade spend activities and provide more opportunities to improve our bottom line. Not only is the solution great but the customer service from the GoSimple team is above and beyond.”

GoSimple’s COO Brian Maloney said, “It is an honor to partner with Basic American Foods. We are excited to help them see an increased ROI and work with their team to improve their overall trade spend process.”

About GoSimple

GoSimple offers an end-to-end foodservice trade promotion management solution. GoSimple enables foodservice manufacturers to manage deviated billback and operator rebate contracts efficiently. The GoSimple solution allows them to manage contracts, setup customized contract approval workflow, process claims with contract validation, match deductions, make payments, and provide robust analytics. http://www.gosimple.me

About Basic American Foods

Family owned and operated since 1933, Basic American Foods is a global leader in providing value-added, branded shelf stable potato and bean products to foodservice and retail. Its principal brands delivering preparation convenience with scratch-like taste include Brilliant Beginnings®, Potato Pearls®, Golden Grill®, Classic Casserole®, Santiago®, Idaho Spuds™ and Hungry Jack® (a licensed trademark of the JM Smucker Company). http://www.baf.com