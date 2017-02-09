The Why Matters™ process uses tools and technology to create a productive dialogue between employers and their employees. This dialogue is specific to the provision and utilization of the benefit program and enables both parties to achieve their goals. In this informative webinar, attendees will learn how employers and their benefits advisory firm integrate highly-effective employee communication into the benefit programs they design and deliver, thus enabling both the employer and the employees to get what they want and need out of the benefit program.

To help HR professionals and business owners better understand employee communication as it relates to benefit programs, United Benefit Advisors (UBA), in conjunction with Touchpoints, will host a webinar — “Communication Works: A Case Study on Why Matters™” — on Tuesday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET. To receive complimentary access to the webinar, enter code TUBA22117 at registration.

Mathew Augustine, CEO of Hanna Global Solutions, says, “Having gone through the Why Matters process with our client, we were well prepared to collaborate and turn around a communication campaign in record time when challenged with communicating significant changes to the benefit program with very short lead time.”

ABOUT the Presenters

CHIP ABERNATHY, CEO of Touchpoints

Chip has more than 15 years of marketing, technology, employee communication and senior-level sales experience. He is the co-founder and CEO of Touchpoints, an employee communications provider that enables benefits advisors to deliver the tools employees use to easily access the benefit information they need, when they need it. Chip is also the creator of Why Matters™, a unique process that helps agency owners and advisors increase the value their clients receive from the benefits they pay for.

MATHEW AUGUSTINE, CEO of Hanna Global Solutions – a UBA Partner Firm for over 13 years

Mathew is responsible for setting the strategy and vision for the company, and leading the transformation of the company from being a traditional broker, to a firm that also provides benefits technology and administration services to other broker partners. Mathew combines his knowledge and experience in the technology industry, where he started in India, with experience of the U.S. insurance industry processes, to develop innovative solutions integrating technology, processes and people.

ABOUT Touchpoints™

UBA Partner Firms count on Touchpoints to develop and deliver employee communication programs that increase the value of the benefits they provide the employers they serve. Their clients are agency owners and advisors who seek new ways to increase the return employers receive from every dollar invested in employee benefits. Their clients know the employee's perception of the benefits offered is usually significantly different from the employer's. For more information, visit http://www.yourtouchpoints.com.

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.