Heritage at Colonia to Host “Fall in Love” Tour

Heritage at Colonia (pictured here) is hosting a “Fall in Love” tour on Saturday, February 11th, 2017 from 10am to 5pm. “The entire community is invited to join us at our special ‘Fall in Love’ tour to learn more about the quick move-in options available at Middlesex County’s newest townhome community,” said Paul Csik.

Heritage at Colonia, a new townhome community off Inman Avenue in Colonia, is hosting a “Fall in Love” tour on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 5pm. All attendees will have the opportunity to tour two featured quick move-in homes. Refreshments will be served. Those interested should RSVP to 732.827.5639.

“The entire community is invited to join us at our special ‘Fall in Love’ tour to learn more about the quick move-in options available at Middlesex County’s newest townhome community,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President at American Properties Realty, Inc. “These homes are designed to inspire for generations. Anyone interested is encouraged to act quickly.”

Attendees will tour the Bedford and Chesapeake quick move-in homes. The Bedford home, located at 168 Savoth Lane (#605), features 2,294 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a one-car garage. Other features include: Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; Kohler® faucet in oil rubbed bronze; upgraded GE® stainless steel kitchen appliances; a first floor den; hardwood flooring in the foyer/garage entry and living room/dining room; a master bath suite with an upgraded vanity cabinet and granite countertop, and an upgraded Kohler® faucet and lighting package in oil rubbed bronze.

The base price of this Bedford home is $434,990, plus an added $37,819 in upgrades. After $17,500 in incentives, the total price is $455,309.

The Chesapeake home (end unit #801), located at 171 Savoth Lane, features 2,434 sq. ft. of living space, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a one-car garage and den on the first floor. Other features include: Upgraded master bedroom tray ceiling; upgraded faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms; optional electrical and lighting package upgrades; upgraded cabinets, countertops in kitchen and master bathroom; upgraded ceramic and hardwood flooring in select areas, and optional paver patio.

The base price of this Chesapeake home is $474,990, plus a lot premium of $7,500 and $36,581 in upgrades. After $17,500 in incentives, the total price is $501,571.

Heritage at Colonia is located within easy access to outdoor recreation at Inman Avenue, Merrill and Oak Ridge Parks, and Woodbridge Center and Menlo Park Mall, two of New Jersey’s largest shopping centers. Residents enjoy easy access to Route 1, the Garden State Parkway and Interstates 95 and 287, as well as public transit at Metro Park. New York City is just 27 miles away.

To RSVP to the “Fall in Love” tour, call 732.827.5639. To learn more about Heritage at Colonia, visit http://www.HeritageatColonia.com. The Heritage at Colonia Sales Office is located at 160 Savoth Lane in Colonia, NJ (GPS: 445 Inman Avenue) and is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxury single-family estates to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums and town homes. This talented management team looks forward to adding Heritage at Colonia to the portfolio of award-winning communities that successfully delivered the dream of affordable and luxury housing to thousands of residents from New Jersey to California. Every home is built with the same impeccable attention to detail, quality craftsmanship and unique design at an extraordinary value. Each home is delivered with a new home warranty and outstanding customer service. The experienced management is committed to earning the trust of each and every homeowner in providing a quality built home that will be enjoyed for years to come.