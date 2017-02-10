Jasper Contractors plans to expand aggressively throughout the Florida market during the next 5 years, and we need new qualified managers to achieve this goal. We are looking forward to talking about these careers at the IRE this year.

Jasper Contractors, Inc. is scheduled to attend the International Roofing Expo (IRE), taking place March 1-3 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

This year’s attendance marks a special moment for Jasper Contractors, as the company’s focus will primarily be on filling executive positions.

“Jasper Contractors expects tremendous growth throughout the year; and as a result, new career opportunities are available,” says Brian Wedding, CEO of EX Capital, the parent company of Jasper Contractors. “We are looking for game changers who are willing to work hard to reach 2017 revenue goals.”

According to NRCA’s most recent Market Survey, roofing sales volumes are expected to remain strong. This statement remains true for Jasper Contractors as the company has stated that they have reroofed more homes than any other Orlando roofing contractor within the last five years.

“Jasper Contractors has been in business for over 12 years and has built one of the strongest brands in the roofing industry. The company plans to expand aggressively throughout the Florida market during the next 5 years, and we need new qualified managers to achieve this,” says Wedding. “We are looking forward to talking about these careers at the IRE this year.

Jasper Contractors is well known for offering competitive salaries and free healthcare after 90 days of employment. The recruiting team will be present at the IRE to discuss serious inquiries. For more information about Jasper Contractors, visit http://www.JasperRoof.com or stop by booth 2312 at the IRE in March.

About Jasper Contractors

Jasper Contractors, a high volume roofing company headquartered in Atlanta, has offered roofing services since 2004. Company offices are located in Atlanta, Evansville, Orlando, and Tampa. Jasper Contractors is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and is BBB accredited. Jasper Contractors, Inc. is a subsidiary of EX Capital, LLC.