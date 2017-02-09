Presidents’ Day Sales Event Going On Now at The Orchards at Aura

The Chanticleer model home at The Orchards – a collection of single-family homes within the master-planned AURA community. “Those interested are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of our Presidents’ Day Sales Event and receive $10,000 in options or upgrades,” said Michael Canuso of Canuso Homes.

The Orchards at AURA, a new collection of single-family homes located within the master-planned AURA community in Elk Township, is hosting its Presidents’ Day Sales Event. Homebuyers who sign a contract on a new home on or before March 1, 2017, will receive $10,000 in options or upgrades.

The Orchards at AURA has four new homes remaining in Phase I, priced from $349,990. “Those interested are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of our Presidents’ Day Sales Event and receive $10,000 in options or upgrades,” said Michael Canuso of Canuso Homes. “These upgrades can be used to personalize your home and achieve the lifestyle you’ve always wanted in a highly sought-after location.”

The Orchards at AURA is located within the master-planned AURA community by Canuso Communities. Building on the award-winning Canuso tradition, all homes at The Orchards at AURA are designed and built with vision, outstanding quality and with your family in mind, according to Canuso.

The community features eight home designs to choose from with 2-6 bedrooms, 2-5.5 baths, 2-3 car garages and up to 6,024 sq. ft. of living space. “We achieve a ‘wow’ factor in our homes by providing spaces that are built to suit families of all lifestyles and smart designs that maximize the surrounding landscape,” said Canuso.

Homebuyers will also enjoy access to AURA’s amenities like the Green at AURA and the AURA trail. Featuring nine acres of open space, the Green at AURA has a tot lot, playground, playing field, walking trails, gazebo, pavilion and community garden for all to enjoy. Linked by trails and paths that lead into the Elk Recreation Area and eventually into the Elephant Swamp Preserve, the AURA Trail offers families the chance to explore the outdoors together.

Situated among Gloucester County’s farms and orchards, The Orchards at AURA is located within an easy commute of South Jersey commerce centers and only 14 miles to Center City Philadelphia. Rowan University offers cultural and intellectual opportunities nearby, and suburban conveniences are available minutes away along Delsea Drive.

The Orchards Sales Center is open daily from 11am to 6pm and is located at 105 Cortland Boulevard in Glassboro, NJ. To take advantage of the Presidents’ Day promotion, please call Mary Helen Ranieri at 609-405-2755 or visit http://www.OrchardsatAURA.com.

About Canuso Communities

Canuso Communities is the Delaware Valley’s premier master plan developer. Dedicated to the principles of family and community, Canuso has developed and produced over 100 residential neighborhoods and more than 750,000 sq. ft. of office and retail space.

About Canuso Homes

Canuso Homes, a family business for 50 years, is the premier home builder in South Jersey. Dedicated to the principles of family and community, Canuso Homes has developed and produced over 7,000 homes in over 100 communities. To learn more, visit http://www.canuso.net.

About AURA

AURA is a master-planned community by Canuso Communities located in Elk Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey. Canuso Communities has attracted an appealing mix of national and regional builders to the community, offering everything from value-oriented first homes and luxury move-up designs to multi-generation homes, townhomes and apartment living opportunities. To learn more, visit http://www.auranj.com.