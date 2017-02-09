Champions, Ashley Carter and Jaxson Heise with Vince Young, former American footbal quarterback and Cliff Carey, VP of Communications at EarQ The ability to hear and having a connection with the world around you is a gift. I love being able to hear my friends and family tell me that they love me and that they are proud of me.

Before Sunday’s main event, HearStrong and the NFLPA’s Professional Athletes Foundation shone some spotlight on two inspiring Texas residents. On February 4, 2017, a special ceremony was held at the Smocks and Jocks pre-game event, celebrating Ashley Carter and Jaxson Heise as HearStrong Champions.

Since 2013, HearStrong has been on a mission to change the face of hearing loss. To accomplish this, the organization recognizes people who have sought treatment and excelled, so they can empower the 38 million Americans still living with untreated hearing loss to do the same. Former NFL players have been important in this mission, as many of them act as ambassadors on behalf of the organization.

Smocks and Jocks is a charitable auction that features the artwork of current and former professional football players. Proceeds from the twelfth annual event go to the Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust as well as those from the 2013 auction, the site of HearStrong’s first Champion ceremony. With these outstanding events, and the advocacy of former professional players, HearStrong is better equipped to spread awareness about hearing health and hearing aids.

For Ashley Carter and Jaxson Heise, their hearing aids make a world of difference. Born with a hereditary hearing loss, Ashley has worn hearing aids since she was six weeks old, and she attributes much of her success to early detection and treatment. She grew up playing sports and participating in many other activities alongside her peers.

“I can understand and sympathize with a person considering hearing aids for the first time,” says Ashley. “There is a lot to learn and there will certainly be a period of adjustment, but I can assure that person that the ability to hear and having a connection with the world around you is a gift. I love being able to hear my friends and family tell me that they love me and that they are proud of me.”

Jaxson is an active kid who loves to play basketball and flag football. He was fit with hearing aids at two years old after two misdiagnoses. When asked what he would say to someone who was unsure about getting hearing aids, he says, “Being able to hear is so awesome! I get to hear my mom and dad talk to me and if I couldn’t, I would be sad.”

HearStrong is honored to have advocates like Jaxson and Ashley and members of the NFLPA to propel the hearing loss awareness movement!

About the HearStrong Foundation:

The HearStrong Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that seeks to shatter the stereotypes surrounding hearing loss and its advanced solutions by honoring the accomplishments of those who have overcome hearing loss and inspire others to do the same. Supported by the dedication of EarQ providers, the foundation is a worldwide advocate for hearing loss awareness, education and support. For more information about the foundation, or to nominate a HearStrong Champion, please visit hearstrong.org or contact 866-432-7500

About the NFLPA’s Professional Athletes Foundation:

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. It serves as the exclusive bargaining agent for all NFL players in collective bargaining. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA is governed by a Board of Player Representatives, acting in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution and federal labor laws.