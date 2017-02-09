Stratus gives UCHealth the ability to analyze all points of care for patients and share that information with their providers to ensure the highest quality across the continuum of care.

Best Doctors®, the global health company that solves the unsolvable in health care, today announced the launch of a partnership with UCHealth that will bring Stratus, a high-powered health care data intelligence application, to its care providers and patients. Stratus helps health systems pinpoint where limited resources can make the greatest impact, by focusing in from a population perspective down to a patient view in a matter of seconds. Beyond information, Stratus drives its users toward opportunity and action in support of value-based care, while improving clinical performance and patient satisfaction.

“UCHealth’s utilization of Best Doctors’ innovative technology will contribute to better outcomes for patients and improved efficiency among our clinical operations,” said Jean Haynes, UCHealth chief population health officer. “Stratus gives UCHealth the ability to analyze all points of care for patients and share that information with their providers to ensure the highest quality across the continuum of care.”

Stratus features a comprehensive integrated dashboard, robust data visualization, dynamic analysis and expansive reporting that produces deep insight in a highly usable format to drive adoption and impact. UCHealth plans to utilize Stratus to support Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), as well as their provider clinical integration strategy. The system is designed to maximize efficiency while containing costs.

“UCHealth and Best Doctors are both driven to innovate for improved health outcomes,” said Peter McClennen, chief executive officer at Best Doctors. “Using the broad capabilities of Stratus, UCHealth will help to further ensure that resources are directed appropriately and that patients receive the best possible outcomes.”

Based in Aurora, Colo., UCHealth’s network of seven hospitals, more than 100 clinics and over 17,000 employees in Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska cared for more than 1.2 million unique patients last year. By using high-impact data analytics, UCHealth places itself on the leading edge of population health management.

In its highly anticipated study rating population health management providers, KLAS Research rated Best Doctors among the highest ranked for its data tools, service, and overall performance. In addition to its state-of-the-art analytics tools, Best Doctors is world-renowned for its ability to combat medical uncertainty and misdiagnosis. The company, which works with the top 5% of physicians in over 450 subspecialties of medicine, uses a unique process to bring together the brightest minds in medicine, cutting-edge technology and analytics to help members navigate increasingly complex health care systems around the world.

With published studies indicating that 15-28% of patients are misdiagnosed – translating into needless suffering and billions of wasted health care dollars annually – Best Doctors innovates to maximize clinical efficiency while dramatically improving patient outcomes. Historically, these clinical-advocacy and second-opinion services have resulted in corrected or refined diagnoses in 37% of Best Doctors U.S.-based cases, while correcting or improving treatment in nearly 75% of cases.

