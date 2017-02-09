Eddie Bugg, Executive VP of Product Technologies & Applications “It’s a pleasure to be joining the Schletter team. I’m excited to lead my group to develop and implement innovative, cost-effective, and easy-to-install solar mounting systems for our clients,” says Bugg.

Schletter Group, a worldwide leader in photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems, announces a new Executive Vice President Eddie Bugg PE, LEED AP, who will oversee the company’s engineering and construction leadership in key technical functions, including Product Development, Project Engineering, and Field Operations strategies for North America. Bugg’s teams provide structural engineering design and documentation to support customers in all aspects of solar mounting systems for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop and carport project applications. The Field Operations group performs a variety of geotechnical design and field testing to ensure a successful project from start to finish. “It’s a pleasure to be joining the Schletter team. I’m excited to lead my group to develop and implement innovative, cost-effective, and easy-to-install solar mounting systems for our clients,” says Bugg.

No stranger to the solar industry, Eddie served First Solar for five years in a number of engineering and construction roles. Initially focused on commercial/industrial rooftop and car park mounting innovation, he researched and published a number of global Market Plans before directing all First Solar Structures development and Field Technologies, including module cleaning solutions. Ultimately, he joined the construction team as Director, Construction Systems, focused on discovering, documenting, and demonstrating Best (Construction) Practice, Means & Methods. Eddie was introduced to renewable energy applications during his thirty-year career with Alcoa, Inc., where he served in a variety of product engineering and project application roles.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Bugg join the Schletter Group as the Executive Vice President of Technologies and Applications. His new role shows the Schletter commitment to our Product Development, Project Engineering, and Field Operations teams and most importantly our customers. We are excited for new solar mounting innovations for 2017 and beyond,” says Schletter North America’s president and CEO, Dennis Brice.

Schletter Group has designed, developed, and manufactured solar mounting products in North America since 2008. Backed by more than 20-years of solar mounting experience from the parent company headquartered in Germany and supported by divisions in 14 countries and 1,300 employees worldwide, Schletter Inc. has manufactured more than 2 GW of installed photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems in North America. Headquartered and manufacturing in Shelby, North Carolina, Schletter offers products for roof mount and ground mount systems for residential, commercial, and utility scale solar (PV) systems.

