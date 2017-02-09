Hearts of Hope: Photo courtesy of Nashville Rescue Mission By supporting this event, we’re joining with our neighbors to bring hope, love, and compassion into the lives of those who need it most.

The team at M&W Logistics has stepped up to help support homeless and hurting women and children by sponsoring Nashville Rescue Mission’s annual Hearts of Hope luncheon on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Trevecca Nazarene University. M&W Logistics is committed to strengthening the local community and showing kindness to its fellow citizens.

“The work that the Nashville Rescue Mission does within the community is incredible. By supporting this event, we’re joining with our neighbors to bring hope, love, and compassion into the lives of those who need it most. I speak for the entire, caring M&W family when I say that we are honored to have the opportunity to show compassion and to support Nashville women in need,” said Zach Pugh of M&W Logistics Group.

Pugh and members of his team will join performers Reba McEntire and Caroline Kole and members of the homeless community to raise money and awareness for the homeless in Nashville.

ABOUT M&W LOGISTICS GROUP

M&W Logistics Group, Inc. is a transportation and 3PL Company headquartered in Nashville, TN. M&W operates terminals out of Nashville, Memphis, and Indianapolis. M&W began in 1973 and remains family-owned and operated with a simple operating philosophy: Listening to their customers and providing the best possible solution to meet their needs in a cost-effective manner, while valuing safety and professionalism. M&W takes the time to make sure all employees are equipped to meet the demanding needs of today’s supply chain market. More information about M&W can be found at http://www.mwlginc.com. To learn more about the M&W professional drivers and why M&W is an industry leader in retaining their drivers go to http://www.drivemw.com. Moving America Forward Since 1973!

ABOUT NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION

The Nashville Rescue Mission seeks to provide hope for tomorrow and hope for eternity to the hungry, homeless, and hurting. The Mission opened its doors in 1954 to provide food, clothing, and shelter to homeless men and in 1968 expanded its mission to meet the needs of homeless women, children, and families in Nashville.