The Reimagine Education 2016 Digital Content Silver Award “The product is authentic in aiming to create a student-teacher connection in a usually sterile and staid delivery mode. What makes Interact™ great is what makes our classrooms great too," said Rey Fernández, Manhattan Prep's VP & General Manager.

Leading education company Manhattan Prep has won the Digital Content Silver Award at the Reimagine Education Conference & Awards 2016, naming it among the top most innovative e-learning companies of 2016. Reimagine Education has honored Interact™, Manhattan Prep’s interactive, proprietary e-learning platform that uses intuitive technology to guide the student on a customized study path tailored to their learning needs.

The second annual conference and awards ceremony, organized by career and education network QS in collaboration with the esteemed Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania's SEI Center for Advanced Studies in Management, took place in Philadelphia on December 5-6 at the Inn at Penn, a Hilton Hotel.

The concept behind the Awards is that traditional education is both insufficient and overly expensive for the needs of modern students, and therefore must be “reimagined.” An international panel of 40 distinguished judges, from such institutions as Google, Microsoft, IBM, Harvard, UPenn, and Wharton, was selected to honor “innovative education pedagogies enhancing learning and employability.”

By granting Interact™ the Digital Content Silver Award, the panel has deemed the platform to be one of the most innovative educational projects of 2016 among 527 total submissions. The Digital Content Award is granted to “the project that...creates the most compelling, detailed, informative digital content, with an interface and medium designed to support learners everywhere.” Winning projects are those that have demonstrated a “clear causal link” between their content and improved learning outcomes.

Created to immerse students in an engaging, on-demand, self-paced learning experience, Manhattan Prep offers via the Interact™ Platform full GMAT and LSAT on-demand courses that adapt and respond to individual student need. Built by 99th percentile Manhattan Prep instructors, the course aims to connect students to comprehensive, interactive instruction that will benefit them before, during, and after the test.

What makes Interact™ unique?



The platform uses branching video and adaptive technology to replicate the expertise, empathy, and guidance you would receive from a seasoned teacher.

Real teachers work behind and in front of the camera, infusing Manhattan Prep’s curricular expertise into every aspect of production and development.

It contains entertaining, comprehensive lessons that cover every topic on the exam.

“It’s our deep belief at Manhattan Prep that exceptional teachers are the centerpiece of a transformational learning experience, but featuring teachers in self-study products is a challenge.” said Noah Teitelbaum, the company’s VP of Instruction & Customer Experience. “Interact™ is our answer to the challenge of creating a self-study product that harnesses the power of great teaching. Winning the Digital Content Silver Award is proof that what we’re doing is stretching ed tech’s boundaries.”

Rey Fernández, the company’s VP & General Manager, added that “the product is authentic in aiming to create a student-teacher connection in a usually sterile and staid delivery mode. What makes Interact™ great is what makes our classrooms great too.”

Try it for yourself

