Dutch Luv Day 2017 It's all about luv as Dutch Bros celebrates Valentine's Day by taking steps toward ending hunger.

February 14 marks Dutch Bros’ annual Dutch Luv Day. On Tuesday, all Dutch Bros locations will donate $1 from every drink sold to local food organizations as they continue to provide nutritious food to community members in need.

"We are excited to celebrate Valentine's Day by showing our communities love," said Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros co-founder. "Dutch Luv Day is a day we are able to come together as a community to serve people who are in need of food."

Every Valentine’s Day, all 277 Dutch Bros locations in the seven states in which the company’s operates donate $1 from every drink sold to local food organizations in their communities. Funds will support these organizations as they continue to fight hunger in within our communities. All Dutch Bros locations are locally owned and operated giving each franchisee the opportunity to support organizations that are positively impacting community members.

"No man, women or child should ever be forced to go without a meal, or have to chose between paying utilities bills or purchasing food," said Travis. "These local organizations that we have the opportunity to partner with on Dutch Luv Day are working towards a common goal--to eliminate hunger in our communities.

Dutch Bros shifted from a canned food donation to a monetary amount, two years ago. This change was due to the understanding of how every dollar supports local organizations. On average, a donation of $1 allows these organizations to purchase up-to seven pounds of healthy and nutritious food to further support local community members in need of making ends meet. Thus, $1 from every drink sold provides organizations the opportunity to purchase an abundance of food rather than having to sort through cans that may be expired, or not up-to proper food standards.

Last year, Dutch Bros was able to provide over 1.6 millions pounds of food, or over 1.3 million meals for community members by raising $234,030 on Dutch Luv Day. The company looks to surpass this donation amount this year.

To find a location near you please visit, http://www.dutchbros.com/locations

To see, in alphabetical order by state and city, local organizations that Dutch Bros is supporting in 2017 on Dutch Luv Day, click here.

###

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held, drive-thru coffee company, with over 270 locations and over 6,000 employees in seven states.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and a private-label, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink. The rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish. Every ingredient is measured, every process timed, and every cup perfected.

With a mission of, “Making a Difference, One Cup at a Time,” Dutch Bros donates over $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations and local causes selected by local owner-operators.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma—brothers of Dutch descent.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit http://www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch BrosCoffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

