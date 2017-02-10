The Ralph Braun Foundation is pleased to announce their corporate name change to the National Organization for Vehicle Accessibility (NOVA). The new name will allow them to reach more donors while assisting those with mobility needs through education, information and product acquisition. NOVA has changed their name to offer a greater representation of the service they provide and the consumers they serve.

They will continue to operate under their current structure with no changes made to the services they provide. Upholding the vision of their founder and inspiration, Ralph Braun, NOVA is committed to helping individuals with disabilities obtain the mobility products that best meet their needs in order to live a full and independent life.

Ralph Braun believed that everyone has the right to accessible transportation and created this nonprofit organization in 2010 with one goal in mind: to bridge the funding gap for those who cannot afford needed transportation mobility products. His daughter, Melissa Braun-Dennis, shared her thoughts and the sentiments of her siblings when she said, “Life is definitely a moving experience, ever changing. Dad’s goals and mission for the Foundation remain, as does his legacy. A name or logo does not alter our passion to help individuals create their own moving experience. Our father understood that change was often necessary to grow and, to borrow his own words, always reminded those around him to ‘never stop improving’. Through this transformation we believe we are doing just that, and we greatly appreciate your support.”

To learn more about NOVA please visit http://www.novafunding.org.

NOVA is committed to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities by offering vehicle modification grants to those in need of financial assistance. Our mobility assistance grant program is designed to bridge the funding gap that prevents people in need of mobility products from achieving their mobility goals. We do this by offering grants of up to $5,000 to people throughout the United States and Canada who have secured the majority of the funds needed, but require the final amount to complete their purchase. Our founder, Ralph Braun, believed that everyone has the right to accessible transportation and that is why he created this foundation: to help people achieve their dreams of mobility.

