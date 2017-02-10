“We’ve become adept at seeing projects through from conception all the way through to completion. We’re excited to offer a series of new services alongside our already deep service solutions.”

Elementz Interactive has announced today its evolution from a software development studio into a full-service digital product agency. This shift will keep the company at the very forefront of the exciting Silicon Beach startup scene. Complementing their core Engineering pillar, they've added two new pillars to their service provision. Their new Product Strategy and Design pillars give them the capacity to provide end-to-end digital solutions, taking them from concept to execution. Elementz also has innovated the design process by thinking in terms of solutions, not features with their new user experience, creative design and branding capabilities.

“More and more we’ve found ourselves brought on to the project at those very initial planning stages – and staying on until well after deployment,” says Niall McSheffrey, President of Elementz. “We’ve become adept at seeing projects through from conception all the way through to completion. We’re excited to offer a series of new services alongside our already deep service solutions.”

Supporting these new capabilities is a highly valued addition to their leadership team. Adam Homsi, Director of Technology, oversees their technical architecture and software technologies. As founder and architect of the ERP cloud-based web-to-print platform Ink Cloud, Adam brings technical expertise and years of experience to the Elementz engineering team.

Also joining Elementz as Creative Director, Aaron McGuire brings 15+ years of multi-disciplinary experience, varying from mobile app design, UX, motion, multimedia and graphic design. He has personally designed products that have touched the lives of hundreds of millions of users on web and mobile including stints at Yahoo, Intuit, Paypal, and Amazon.

Together these developments and changes symbolize the company’s ongoing commitment to the Elementz mission: to transform their client’s ideas into meaningful digital experiences.

About Elementz Interactive

Elementz is a digital product agency that partners with clients to transform ideas into meaningful experiences by providing exceptional strategy, design and software solutions. Lead by founder Niall McSheffrey, the Elementz engineering team uses agile processes to develop custom mobile apps, web apps, ecommerce and enterprise software solutions. Since its inception in 2010, the agency has evolved into a dynamic company that provides custom software for startup and enterprise level businesses. Elementz is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and has offices in Cebu City, Philippines.

