CleanTech Innovation Showcase Presenting Company Applications Now Open

CleanTech Alliance is now accepting applications to present at the 2017 CleanTech Innovation Showcase. Twenty-four presenting companies will be selected to receive 20 minutes at the podium to share their latest innovation, idea or initiative. Presenting company applications close March 15, 2017.



Held June 26, 2017, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle, the CleanTech Innovation Showcase is the region’s premier one-day conference focused on technology and business innovation. Last year's event attracted industry leaders, investors, policymakers and media from four continents to experience what lies ahead in clean technology, renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

“The CleanTech Innovation Showcase truly is a celebration of cleantech innovation and ingenuity that showcases how our region’s companies and research institutions are shaping the global economy,” said J. Thomas Ranken, President and CEO of the CleanTech Alliance. “The event offers an electric atmosphere where partnerships are formed, investments are made and everyone walks away learning something new.”

Past presenting companies include world-leaders like Boeing; leading research institutions like Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; emerging companies like UniEnergy Technologies; early-stage startups like Beta Hatch; and service providers like Kane Environmental. Don’t miss your opportunity to grab the spotlight. Keynote speakers, panels, interactive exhibits and the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator Pavilion will highlight even more technologies, services and ideas.

“The CleanTech Innovation Showcase offers McKinstry an opportunity to see what innovative technologies we can leverage from emerging startups and researchers,” said David Allen, Executive Vice President of McKinstry. “It’s a must attend event for our company and management team.”

“The CleanTech Innovation Showcase offers an opportunity for me to network with like-minded individuals across the cleantech landscape,” said Curt Kirkeby, Technology Strategist and Fellow Electrical Engineer at Avista Utilities. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for Avista to learn about new companies and technologies that have the potential to reshape the utility market.”

“The opportunity to network and make strategic business connections was really valuable,” said Tony Enslow, CEO and Founder of Imber Water Treatment. “The CleanTech Innovation Showcase allowed us to repeatedly tell our company’s value proposition to potential partners and customers, which ultimately led to some interesting pilot project opportunities.”

“Presenting at last year's CleanTech Innovation Showcase allowed Vartega to introduce our latest method for recycling carbon fiber-reinforced plastics for reuse in mass market applications,” said Andrew Maxey, President of Vartega Carbon Fiber Recycling. “It generated a lot of enthusiasm for our technology and introduced us to potential partners to grow our company.”

CleanTech Innovation Showcase registration is now open. Branding opportunities are also available through several customizable sponsorship and exhibit packages. Contact Kate Kavuma at kate(at)cleantechalliance(dot)org or 206-389-7255 to build a package to meet your branding needs.

About the CleanTech Alliance

CleanTech Alliance represents more than 300 member companies and organizations across the greater Northwest region. Founded in 2007 by business leaders, the organization facilitates the generation and growth of cleantech companies, jobs, products and services to advance the cleantech economy. CleanTech Alliance offers a range of business services and benefits uniquely designed to help businesses gain visibility, access services at a lower cost and benefit from public policy. Learn more at http://www.CleanTechAlliance.org.