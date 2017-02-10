Rochester, New York—LifeMark Securities Corp. proudly announced that Linda J. Black, ChFC, GFS, RICP, is the recipient of the 2016 LifeMark Securities Ethos Award for "Promoting the Highest Ethical Standards in the Financial Services Industry." LifeMark’s award recognized Ms. Black for outstanding ethical service to her clients, and for her inspirational support of the firm’s strict principles of adherence to ethical practice throughout the organization.

Founded in 1983, LifeMark is a nationally registered broker/dealer and SEC and registered RIA leader in the securities industry. LifeMark provides a "best in class" array of products and services to independent financial advisors, while maintaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to changes within the marketplace and regulatory environments.

Ms. Black is an awardee of the esteemed Global Financial Steward (GFS) designation, the highest certification for ethical practices in the securities industry. Ms. Black’s honor reflects her outstanding work for clients in Virginia and Maryland. Her robust commitment to principled practice affirms Ms. Black’s efforts to provide financial solutions in a variety of investment instruments to help clients attain their goals.

In addition to the GFS designation, Ms. Black also holds certifications as a Chartered Financial Counselor (ChFC), and as a Retirement Income Chartered Professional (RICP). The consequential diligence involved in mastering these rigorous programs reflects Ms. Black’s deep commitment to continuous self-improvement in service to her clients and the community.

Ms. Black believes there is more to investment management and financial planning than numbers. She notes, “The decisions you make now will affect your financial health for years to come. You need a solid strategy and a competent, caring professional on your side. You need someone who will answer your questions and take the time to educate you along the way.”

Since 1998, Ms. Black’s service to clients consistently reflected her unyielding belief that there is no relationship between a financial advisor and a client without effective communication, trust, and an unwavering commitment to the adherence of sound fiduciary practice and wholehearted commitment to the practice of ethics in all her work.

Whether acting as a fiduciary, a financial planning representative, a registered investment advisor or a registered representative, Ms. Black employs her extensive experience counseling clients on portfolio construction, retirement income and estate planning, asset protection strategies and other financial needs in a manner compatible with the best interests of the client first and foremost.

As Ms. Black noted, “Regardless of the stage of life you are in, you are encountering some very important decisions that will impact your future. Your ability to fund your children's education, sustain your lifestyle in retirement or evaluate your investment portfolio is critical to your financial success. The choices you make today will have a significant impact on the realization of your goals.”

Ms. Black is honored to be a trusted and elite member of LifeMark Securities, and LifeMark Securities is proud to count her as a member of the organization. She can be reached at:

