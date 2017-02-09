Bruce Hellen, Arctic IT President “We are pleased to have Bruce join the Arctic IT team,” said Julie Morman, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Doyon, Limited.

Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT), the award-winning top managed services provider in Alaska, has appointed Bruce Hellen as president. In this role, Hellen will apply his passions for technology and business development to build upon the company’s position as a market leader in tribal, federal, and managed services technologies. Arctic IT is an 8(a) small business and a wholly owned subsidiary of Doyon Government Group (DGG).

“We are pleased to have Bruce join the Arctic IT team,” said Julie Morman, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Doyon, Limited. “His experience and leadership are tremendous assets, and we look forward to continued successful business results under his guidance.”

Hellen served for 24 years in the United State Air Force. After retiring in 2010 as a Colonel, he entered the private sector as the director of business practices for a $1.5 billion company, primarily focusing on marketing, sales, and branding strategies. Next, he led a major RFID research and development project, resulting in multiple patents and international recognition as the world’s number one RFID implementation program in 2015. Hellen has led multiple organizations of various sizes throughout his military and private sector careers, ranging from small teams to large organizations.

“I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team at Arctic IT. I am committed to the pursuit of excellence in providing IT solutions to our customers with world-class service and support,” said Bruce Hellen, president of Arctic IT.

About Arctic IT

Founded in 1998, Arctic Information Technology, Inc., a Doyon Government Group Company, has been providing integrated technology solutions and network management and support services to small and medium-size business and enterprises – including non-profit, commercial, tribal and local government organizations – for nearly two decades. Arctic IT was recognized recently as the top managed services provider in Alaska. Visit us at http://www.arcticit.com or follow us on Twitter @ArcticIT.

Media Contact

Mary Gasperlin

mgasperlin(at)arcticit(dot)com

907.261.9505