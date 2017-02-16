NeonFree® is going to be a big game changer when it comes to illuminated signage. We’re excited to help our customers break free of the constraints of neon and work in a new medium that delivers great, long-lasting results.

May Group is an award-winning provider of eye-catching, American-made visual branding solutions. The company, which produces cutting-edge custom solutions that help brands stand out in competitive retail environments, will attend GlobalShop 2017 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. May Group recently announced that they are offering free passes to GlobalShop to companies interested in their new proprietary illuminated graphics solution, NeonFree®, which will be on display at their booth, #2365.

The theme at this year’s GlobalShop is “Experience defines you,” focusing on the importance of creating compelling environments that move people, and colorful illumination is a key factor in creating modern retail experiences.

May Group created NeonFree® technology as a more flexible alternative to neon signage. NeonFree® outperforms neon across the board:



No glass tubes to constrain design

Digitally printed to match virtually any color

Made of tough acrylic and polycarbonate with LED lighting

Consumes up to 80% less energy depending on design

A life expectancy of 50,000 hours

More cost effective and more durable for shipping

No toxins, and all components can be fully recycled and have second use capabilities

May Group’s VP of Strategic Accounts Pat Meredith says, “NeonFree® is going to be a big game changer when it comes to illuminated signage. We’re excited to help our customers break free of the constraints of neon and work in a new medium that delivers great, long-lasting results.” To learn more about this revolutionary solution, download May Group’s NeonFree® Benefits Sheet.

About May Group

Today May Group serves major consumer brands, large retailers, creative agencies, store fixture and display manufacturers, and marketing services firms. Our creativity and passion for innovation help our clients elevate their brand in increasingly competitive retail landscapes. We are thankful to have been part of so many exciting consumer and retailing trends and changes since 1946, and we look forward to continuing our leadership position as an industry innovator in visual brand communications.