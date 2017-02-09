Bugsee, the ultimate tool for building and maintaining better, bug-free apps, today announced it has been selected as one of only five companies to participate in the Startup Showcase competition during DeveloperWeek, San Francisco, Feb. 11-16, 2017.

DeveloperWeek 2017 is the world’s largest developer expo and conference series attracting nearly 8,000 attendees to more than 50 events designed to spotlight new technologies and innovations that matter most to the developer community. On the heels of its general availability announcement on Jan. 24, 2017, Bugsee is well positioned for this Startup Challenge and is certain to become a must-have tool in any mobile app developer's tool chest. The mobile development SDK acts like a flight recorder for iOS and Android apps, continuously capturing video of user interactions in live apps so that developers can quickly identify the actions that led to the bug or crash.

Bugsee eliminates the difficult and time-consuming task of reproducing intermittent bugs and shortens the communication cycles between developer, users, beta testers and quality assurance (QA). With Bugsee, developers can spend more time improving functionality and user experience, and less time logging and debugging Android and iOS apps. Stable, quality apps are brought to market faster and the poor retention rates caused by buggy apps are avoided.

Bugsee received top billing on CrashProbe.com, the crash reporting and test suite that benchmarks and compares popular iOS crash reporting services. The startup community and mobile app shops including organizations like Hatch Baby, Hiku, WillowTree, Foresite, Snapsale, and Booster Fuels praise Bugsee for its unique, in-demand capabilities and killer features.

The winner of the DeveloperWeek Startup Showcase will be announced during exhibitor hours on Feb. 15, 2017. To sign-up for Bugsee, visit: https://www.bugsee.com/

About Bugsee

Bugsee enables developers to build and maintain better, bug-free apps. Its powerful, flight recorder for iOS, Android and web-based apps, captures and retains user behavior and other critical details that led to a bug or crash for swift resolution. Bugsee's crash and bug reporting capabilities eliminate the difficult and time consuming task of reproducing intermittent bugs. With Bugsee, developers can spend more time improving functionality and user experience and less time logging, explaining and fixing problems. Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Bugsee is led by a team of seasoned bug squashers and backed by K9 Ventures. To learn more about the company and its products, visit http://www.bugsee.com or follow BugseeHQ on Twitter.

