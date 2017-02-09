Cards are thoughtful and chocolates are sweet, but Sapphire makes for a fun and sexy Valentine evening with your sweetheart.

Cards are thoughtful and chocolates are sweet, but Sapphire makes for a fun and sexy Valentine evening with a sweetheart.

Sapphire has created several affordable Valentine’s Day only packages that are sure to seduce, tease, dare and excite a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife this Valentine's Day to make for an unforgettable celebration.

THE SWEETHEART - $165 per couple Special Valentine’s Day Couples Package includes…



Complimentary Luxury Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

No Cover Charge

VIP Table on the Main Floor

Couples Receive an “Aphrodisiac” Shot

$150 Drink Card

ROMEO & JULIET - $225 per couple Special Valentine’s Day Couples Package includes…



Pay at the Club $500

Pay Online $225 and Save $275

Complimentary Luxury Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

No Cover Charge

VIP Table on the Main Floor

Bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream

DOUBLE TROUBLE - $250 per couple Special Valentine’s Day Couples Package includes…



Complimentary Luxury Transportation to Sapphire

Front of Line Admission

No Cover Charge

VIP Table on the Main Floor

2 Hour Couple’s Open Bar

Make plans now for a couple’s night not soon to be forgotten. Reserve a place on the main room or retreat to one of Sapphire’s world famous private Skyboxes overlooking the main floor for a more “intimate” party with your favorite entertainer(s).

Sapphire was voted “Best of Las Vegas five years in a row” in the annual Review Journal reader poll. Sapphire features over 400 of the most beautiful (and friendliest) women that you have ever laid eyes on, there for guests’ entertainment nightly.

Sapphire, located at 3025 Sammy Davis Junior Drive in Las Vegas, is the World's Largest Gentlemen's Club with 70,000 square feet of topless entertainment. Get to the club early or reserve a table today. Open 24/7 to patrons 21 and over, Sapphire serves the finest variety of cocktails, wines, champagne and cigars.

For reservations, contact Angie at 702-869-0003. To make the Valentine evening even sweeter, Sapphire provides complimentary transportation, so surprise that special someone with a luxury ride to the club from any Strip hotel location. For special offers and updates follow Sapphire LV on twitter @sapphirelv.