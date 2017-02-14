We are delighted to build synergy between Global Imaging's expertise in curating and servicing the best solutions in the industry, and the cutting-edge 3D technology that the Massivit 1800 represents.

Global Imaging and Massivit 3D are pleased to announce that they have signed a distribution agreement enabling Global Imaging to sell and support Massivit 3D’s wide-format 3D printing solution. This includes the Massivit 1800 3D Printer and the Dimengel print material, to all printing segments in the US and Canada

The Massivit 1800 3D Printer, with its unique GDP: Gel Dispensing Technology, creates three dimensional objects nearly 6’x5’x4’ in size. Print Service Providers (PSPs), as well as commercial printers looking to expand their business opportunities and increase profitability are expected to leverage this technology on a path toward completely new offerings with life-size 3D applications. With the Massivit 3D printing solution, PSPs can create stunning displays and branding elements for retailers, brands, exhibitions, events and much more. PSPs can add another dimension to their businesses by adopting this innovative technology.

“Global Imaging is highly respected for the quality of the devices it distributes. We are delighted to build synergy between its expertise in curating and servicing the best solutions in the industry, and the cutting-edge 3D technology that the Massivit 1800 represents,” said Avner Israeli, CEO of Massivit 3D. “We are confident they will develop a strong presence in the US for Massivit 3D, and a profitable and exciting future for print service providers ready to make the leap to 3D.”

Greg Lamb, President and CEO of Global Imaging, said, “This exciting innovation from Massivit 3D is a prime example of what we strive to bring to our clients: a curated portfolio of cutting-edge, pioneering solutions that help them stay ahead of the curve in differentiating their offerings. We always seek out devices that are unique enough to transform our partners’ business and profitability – and the 1800 from Massivit is poised to do just that.”

The printer is available for demonstration at Global Imaging’s Workflow Studio in Louisville, Colorado.

About Massivit 3D

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of large format 3D printing solutions. It was established by a group of experienced industry veterans from leading digital printing companies, who decided to make a statement in the global 3D printing industry. The Massivit system, the largest, fastest and most advanced large format 3D printing solution, is based on a proprietary GDP (Gel Dispensing Printing) technology – a solution that is expected to disrupt a variety of markets worldwide in the use of large 3D objects.

About Global Imaging

Global Imaging has been the leading integrator of wide and grand format printing systems and supplies since 1995. Through its comprehensive portfolio of brands, it provides a complete array of products, services and the technical expertise needed for strategic business solutions and profitability in the wide and grand format printing industry. These brands include Global Garage, Parts Depot, Panoply Finance and PrinterEvolution. Global’s 6500 sq. ft. Workflow Studio is the only demonstration area in the country that emulates an entire grand format production facility with the most current and cutting edge products available.