CyberSponse, the founder of and leader in Security Orchestration and Automated Response announced today a fully integrated relationship with Trend Micro, a global leader in cyber security solutions. Trend Micro’s innovative technology solutions target consumers, businesses and governments providing layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks and endpoints to make the world safe for exchanging digital information.

“CyberSponse is committed to continually leading and defining innovation within the SOAR category by integrating with a world-class solutions partner like Trend Micro,” said Joseph Loomis, Founder & CEO of CyberSponse. CyberSponse’s deep integration with Trend Micro will help customers quickly respond to a larger number of cyber threats while decreasing the workload on security staff and incident responders. The CyberSponse platform provides customers a more centralized console that is playbook driven with fluid tool integrations and interconnectivity unlike any replica or mimic noise maker in the market.

CyberSponse’s integration with Trend Micro will provide highly automated responses and facilitate operability with other existing technologies by automating the incident response and remediation process. As the amount of cyber-attacks continues to rise, security administrators find it difficult to keep pace while manually performing the repetitive and time-consuming tasks required to track, mitigate and resolve security events across multiple platforms.

"The Trend Micro products are designed to provide proactive protection to our end customers against advanced threats,” said Partha Panda, Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Trend Micro. “Our integration with CyberSponse’s platform will offer a stronger platform for our customers to automate their incident response process and lessen the burden on IT Managers"

The partnership with CyberSponse allows customers to automatically initiate out-of-the-box, incident response playbooks for Trend Micro products. This type of closely integrated technology produces faster incident response, a much larger return on investment and represents the future of cyber security.

About CyberSponse

CyberSponse Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security automation & orchestration, helps accelerate an organization’s processes, security operations teams and incident responders. The CyberSponse platform enables organizations to seamlessly integrate, automate and playbook their security tool stack, enabling better, faster and more effective security operations. With a global presence, offering an enterprise platform, CyberSponse enables organizations to secure their security operations teams and environments. For more information, visit http://www.cybersponse.com

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and deliver a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit http://www.trendmicro.com