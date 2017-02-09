Armed Forces Insurance “Today marks yet another milestone in the history of Armed Forces Insurance (AFI), a company that remains totally dedicated to serving those who serve our nation,” stated Garry L. Parks, LtGen, USMC (Ret.), Chairman of AFI.

Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) announced plans today for a year-long celebration of their 130 years of protecting and serving the current and retired military community with premium quality property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on February 7, 1887 when over 30 officers approved a Constitution and Bylaws created by General Douglas MacArthur’s grandfather for the Army Co-Operative Fire Association, which evolved to become Armed Forces Insurance on February 7, 1962, serving all branches of the military for their peace of mind and security.

“Today marks yet another milestone in the history of Armed Forces Insurance (AFI), a company that remains totally dedicated to serving those who serve our nation,” stated Garry L. Parks, LtGen, USMC (Ret.), Chairman of AFI. “Buoyed by 130 years of experience across a range of insurance products, each and every day our incredible employees continue to provide unequaled personal service to the men and women—active, reserve and retired—whose valued possessions we insure.”

2017 will kick off new online initiatives for Armed Forces Insurance including enhanced online self-service tools for members and prospective members, as well as the continuing evolution of a new rating plan. In addition, Armed Forces Insurance will launch an administrated AFI Military Family Forum on Facebook offering expertise highlighting insurance education, veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship, personal and professional financial information and networking opportunities world-wide.

Armed Forces Insurance is the title sponsor of the 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year ® Award and has been a sponsor for the last eight years, in addition to sponsoring the 2016 and 2017 Vetrepreneur of the Year ™ Award. The company and its employees have built a sterling reputation and rewarding personal relationships within that powerful and extraordinary community of military leaders, many of whom will be founding members of the newly launching group.

AFI’s sponsorships will take a big step forward in 2017 as they formally launch the Armed Forces Insurance Foundation ™ (AFIF) – a not-for-profit foundation that provides education opportunities to veterans and their families, helping them make informed decisions on their insurance needs and other financial choices.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is the insurance company of choice for current and retired members of the uniformed services, their children, and Department of Defense civilians. Founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation, providing premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the Armed Forces. We know our members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, and we offer a level of personalized service that is unequalled in the industry-because Our Mission is YOU - and your peace of mind.

The company also furthers our strong commitment to give back to military and local communities through important programs and sponsorships including the Great American Patriot Award at the Armed Forces Bowl, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year(R) Award, the Vetrepreneur of the Year Award(R), the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Military Warriors Support Foundation. In early 2015, AFI established the Armed Forces Insurance Foundation to assist in educating the military community on a wide array of key personal financial topics to help them succeed. For more information, visit the website at http://www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.‎

