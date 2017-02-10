"If you want to learn about what others are doing with work at home for contact centers, this conference is a must."

Work at home for contact centers is a mature, high return staffing model that 80% of US contact centers utilize today," says Michele Rowan, President of Customer Contact Strategies.

Contact center positions are generally highly transactional, and the technology that is in place today allows completely transparent visibility of productivity, output and engagement.

The 2017 Remote Working Summit in Dallas March 8-9 includes six case studies shared by Fortune 1000 organizations, six breakout sessions (three concurrent sessions at a time) ranging from virtual training to virtual coaching and flexible/self-scheduling, best practices in performance support of virtual reps and proven engagement tactics.

In addition, attendees will participate in and download the 2017 Remote Working Benchmarking Survey, a 40-point perspective on how companies are designing, deploying and supporting the work at home model in contact centers.

The 2017 Remote Working Summit is being held at the Dallas Park Central on March 8-9. To learn more and register: