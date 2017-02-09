ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America. Our newly expanded relationship with AIA is a key foundation block as we accelerate the transformation of the market data and business intelligence sector of AEC

ConstructConnect, a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America, announced today through its continued Innovation Partnership with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) that both organizations are dedicated to a newly expanded relationship which will benefit their respective members and customers. The partnership will concentrate on the following five-point strategic plan:



Education – Data and research strategies to coach architects and building product manufacturers

Collaboration – Joint cooperation to strengthen relationships with members and customers

Promotion – Extended support to advance local AIA chapters

Growth – Joint research to develop new product opportunities

Outreach – Corporate social responsibility through AEC Cares to local underserved communities during the AIA Conference on Architecture

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding and valued partnership with ConstructConnect as an Innovation Partner in 2017,” said Robert Ivy, FAIA, EVP/CEO of the AIA. “Their knowledge and expertise in construction market insights helps AIA members grow business opportunities. We look forward to creating new value for our members through this partnership.”

ConstructConnect’s and AIA’s partnership dates back to 2008, with collaborations through sponsorships, education and community service involvement.

“Our newly expanded relationship with AIA is a key foundation block as we accelerate the transformation of the market data and business intelligence sector of AEC,” stated Dave Conway, CEO of ConstructConnect. “The AIA team recognizes that the most informed members are also the most successful.”

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America. Through the combination of its four legacy brands (iSqFt, Construction Market Data, BidClerk and Construction Data), ConstructConnect brings project participants together with the most complete, accurate and actionable construction data and tools to drive success in national, regional and local markets. Its collaborative network empowers the construction industry to be more successful with access to relevant information through easy to use technology. For more information, visit http://www.constructconnect.com.

About The American Institute of Architects

Founded in 1857, the American Institute of Architects consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods and communities. Through nearly 300 state and local chapters, the AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards. The AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nations and world.