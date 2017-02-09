CEO, John McCain says,” We think this is a fun campaign that is a win-win for everyone. We are taking a negative and turning it into a positive. Instead of throwing your ex's past gifts away, we will gladly take them off your hands."

Don’t hate this Valentine’s Day. Donate. Tuesday, February 14, Horizon Goodwill will accept any items an ex-boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse left behind after the break-up, at any of its more than 20 donation locations across the four-state area as part of the non-profit’s “Dump Your Ex’s Stuff” donation drive. CEO, John McCain says, "We think this is a fun campaign that is a win-win for everyone. We are taking a negative and turning it into a positive. Instead of throwing your ex's past gifts away, we will gladly take them off your hands and let our shoppers appreciate them. In turn, your donations are helping those in need receive job training or land a new job! It’s a perfect way to feel good about those donation items.”

Horizon Goodwill will also accept items that may remind you of him or her. For example, the set of dishes that was a wedding present. The cell phone used to text each other all night long. Or the dress, tie or sweater that is worn on that first date. By turning ill-will towards an ex into Goodwill, donors can turn break ups into opportunities for residents.

Goodwill’s mission programs are funded through the sale of donated goods in retail stores, online, and through recycling partners. Last year, Goodwill provided more than 5,580 individuals in our community with life-changing skills training, education, and support including 269 people who Goodwill helped get Full-time jobs.

Remember, donate to Goodwill and receive a donation receipt and a tax write-off. So there’s no excuse not to turn that animosity into generosity and feel the love for the community this Valentine’s Day.

All items donated to Horizon Goodwill as part of the Dump Your Ex’s Stuff donation drive must be the sole property of the donor. Horizon Goodwill and participating partners are not liable for items donated that do not belong to the individual donating. To find a Goodwill donation location near you, please visit: http://www.horizongoodwill.org

About Horizon Goodwill

Goodwill has been rated #1 above the global brands Amazon and Google for the Brand World Value Rankings for 2016. Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities,” is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to employment despite significant obstacles. Horizon Goodwill serves over 5,000 clients annually in a 17 county region that includes parts of the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.horizongoodwill.org

