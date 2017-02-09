TTISICon 2017 awards banquet Our global network is fortunate to have Value Added Associates & Master Distributors that are pivotal to the growth of TTI Success Insights and instrumental to the performance and profitability of their client organizations.

TTI Success Insights, the world’s go-to source for research-based, validated assessments and talent management solutions, announced the 2016 top performers in its global network at their 28th annual international conference, TTISICon 2017. In a celebration and awards banquet held at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Friday, January 13, the awards were presented to honorees who were selected from more than 2,500 value added associates (VAAs) and master distributors (MDs) for their accomplishments within the assessment and human capital management industry.

Achievement Awards

Bill Brooks Impact: Peña Global, LLC, Rico Peña

Awards an individual who exemplifies the influence and spirit that the late Bill Brooks brought to the sales, assessment and talent management industries.

Brand Ambassador of the Year: TTI Success Insights Turkey, Hasan Tashin Güngör

Applauds superior fan engagement with the TTI Success Insights brand.

Lifetime Achievement: InnerActive Consulting Group, Inc., Voss Graham

Honors exceptional leadership, professionalism and integrity to TTI Success Insights’ network along with significant contributions to the assessment and talent management industries.

Bud Bowers Contributor of the Year: Bluewater Advisory, Mark Debinski

Recognizes extraordinary contributions and leadership that personified the late Bud Bowers whose contributions significantly enriched the fields of assessments and human capital management.

Research Partner of the Year: Indigo Education Company, Sheri Smith

Acknowledges the individual whose partnership has helped TTI Success Insights uncover new insights and discoveries in human behavior and motivation.

Sales awards

Value Added Associate of the Year: The Brooks Group - Jeb Brooks and Will Brooks

Honors the organization with the highest sales level in the network.

Rookie of the Year: Driscoll Learning, LLC, Bryan Driscoll

Awarded to the new VAA with the highest level of sales.

Value Added Associate With the Largest Sales Increase: Platinum Circle Solutions, Carla Fugit

Recognizes the organization with the highest sales increase in the network.

International awards

Branding Impact: TTI Success Insights Dominican Republic

Awarded to the country that went above and beyond to showcase the TTI Success Insights brand.

Top Sales Based on Population: TTI Success Insights Sweden

Honors the region achieving the highest level of sales based on the population in the territory.

Largest Percentage Sales Increase: TTI Success Insights Argentina

Recognizes the region with the largest percentage of increased sales.

Tip of the Iceberg: TTI Success Insights Ireland

Awarded to a new country who has successfully built the foundation for a strong distribution network.

Partner of the Year: TTI Success Insights Australia

Recognizes the MD demonstrating exceptional cooperation, dedication and contributions to the TTI SI network.

Talent Insights® User of the Year: TTI Success Insights Brazil

Acknowledges the country that uses the Talent Insights® assessment tool to the furthest degree.

Blue Diamond: TTI Success Insights Netherlands

Awarded to the manager of the region that takes action to effectively add to the success of their territory and the network.

Distributor of the Year: TTI Success Insights Germany

Awarded to the region with the highest sales levels.

“Our global network is fortunate to have these partners as Value Added Associates and Master Distributors who have not only been pivotal to the growth of TTI Success Insights, but they have been instrumental to the performance and profitability of their client organizations by using our products and services to drive results,” said David Bonnstetter, CEO and co-founder of TTI Success Insights.

TTISICon is an annual event of approximately 400 of the world’s best coaches, trainers and consultants in the talent management industry from more than 35 countries. Leading consultants in human capital management attend TTISICon to reimagine client possibilities by using TTI Success Insights’ assessment tools and solutions in ways that create broad business value for their client organizations.

Highlights of the conference were live tweeted using #ttisicon and posted on the conference website, ttisicon.com. TTISICon 2018 will return to The Scottsdale Plaza Resort on January 11-13, 2018.

About TTI Success Insights

TTI Success Insights believes all people are unique and have talents and skills of which they are often unaware. We exist to reveal and harness these talents, using the Science of Self™. For over 30 years, we have researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages used to hire, develop and retain the best talent in the world. With a tenacious, innovative culture, we transform potential to productivity, performance and profits. Every 7 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase their self-awareness and grow their career. For more information, visit http://www.ttisi.com and @TTISI.