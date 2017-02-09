Jim Lewis, CEO of Enhanced Retail Solutions I love leading these kinds of sessions and giving back to the students. If it were not for UF I would have never found my footing in retail. - Jim Lewis, CEO of Enhanced Retail Solutions.

Enhanced Retail Solutions (ERS), a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) retail analytic and demand planning solutions to suppliers, licensors and their retail trading partners, today announced this speaking session at the 2017 Oestreich Speaker Series.

The Oestreich Speaker Series is endowed in memory of Gator graduate Holly Oestreich, and annually features retailers noted for their entrepreneurial success.

This fund was established in 2009 by family in memory of Holly L. Oestreich who passed away on August 5, 2007. The Holly L. Oestreich Retail/Entrepreneurship Endowment Fund supports initiatives that emphasize entrepreneurship within the Warrington College of Business Administration's retail program, specifically, to fund a Retail Entrepreneur of the Day. This successful retail entrepreneur will teach classes, meet with groups of students to share their success, ideas and encouragement.

Jim will discuss his journey that started at the Miller Center for Retail at UF to ultimately risking it all to start his own business, Enhanced Retail Solutions (ERS). Recognizing a trend in 2002 that retailers were increasing their expectations of the supplier base, Jim founded ERS to help improve the retail business acumen of suppliers. Over the last fifteen years ERS has vastly improved the decision-making capability of retailers, suppliers and licensors enabling them to increase their sales, profit and inventory productivity. As a former Buyer at JCPenney, he managed or bought key categories in Men’s, Children’s and Home Textiles throughout his 20+year career. He was honored several times with executive level projects and sat on varying key company initiative task forces.

“I love leading these kinds of sessions and giving back to the students” says Jim Lewis, CEO of Enhanced Retail Solutions. “If it were not for UF I would have never found my footing in retail”.

About Enhanced Retail Solutions LLC:

Enhanced Retail Solutions is a software and consulting firm specializing in retail analysis and demand planning for manufacturers, licensors and their retail partners. ERS' state of the art software tools and consulting deliver critical data quickly, easily and cost effectively, adding over one hundred million dollars to their clients' bottom line. ERS' broad customer base includes industry leaders in the electronics, consumer products, apparel, footwear, home textile, toy, home décor, home improvement, housewares, jewelry and food industries. Headquartered in New York City, Enhanced Retail Solutions has offices in the Dallas, TX and development in the US, Cork, Ireland and Delhi, India. For more information, visit http://www.EnhancedRetailSolutions.com.

About The Retail Center:

The major objectives of the Miller Center for Retailing Education and Research are to stimulate student interest in pursuing careers in retailing, prepare students for entry level management positions, provide continuing education opportunities for individuals currently in retailing, improve communications between retailers and academics so that academics are more familiar with problems facing retailers, and so that retailers can take advantage of new perspectives and insights arising in the academic community, and undertake research on retailing issues, opportunities, and problems. For more information, visit http://warrington.ufl.edu/centers/retailcenter/executive/retailsmarter/2016/.