The Angels' Forum “I’m thrilled to welcome SC as our new Managing Director,” says Carol Sands, Founder and Managing Director of The Angels’ Forum and a highly respected, long-time Silicon Valley investor. “Her successful career as an entrepreneur and business leader allows

SC Moatti, a Silicon Valley veteran, tech visionary, bestselling author, and Facebook fmr-exec, has joined The Angels’ Forum as Managing Director. She will focus on all aspects of deal flow management and entrepreneurial relations. The Angels’ Forum, a 20-yr old Silicon Valley staples, has invested over $75M in almost 200 hyper-growth companies, many of which have been acquired or gone public.

“I’m thrilled to welcome SC as our new Managing Director,” says Carol Sands, Founder and Managing Director of The Angels’ Forum and a highly respected, long-time Silicon Valley investor. “Her successful career as an entrepreneur and business leader allows her to bring high quality deal flow to our organization.”

“I can’t think of a better place than The Angels’ Forum to learn how to become a better early stage investor,” says SC Moatti. “The reasons I joined include the stellar reputation of its founder Carol Sands, the impressive track records of its partners, and the unique value it brings to entrepreneurs.”

The Angels’ Forum offers a very compelling value proposition to entrepreneurs:

-The passion of angels: Partners have walked in entrepreneurs shoes; they help portfolio entrepreneurs set up high performing executive teams and boards of directors,

-The discipline of venture: It holds partner meetings weekly and is effective in due diligence; it invests across the lifecycle of its portfolio, not just in the initial round, and assists portfolio companies in securing funding,

-A stellar reputation as investor: It has co-invested with top Silicon Valley venture groups, including KP, Sequoia, and other early stage investors.

The Angels’ Forum has the capital required to invest across the lifecycle of its portfolio companies, not just in the initial round. It screens 6-10 companies weekly, and invests in 4-6 new companies yearly, and re-invests in worthy potfolio companies continuously.

About The Angels’ Forum: The Angels’ Forum (TAF for short) is one of the most respected early stage investment group in Silicon Valley. For the past 20 years, it has deployed >$75M to help hundreds of entrepreneurs grow healthy, thriving businesses, many of which have had successful exits via IPO or M&A. TAF partners have stellar operational track records and connections at the highest levels that they share with their portfolio companies. Prior to TAF, they sat on the boards of Apple and Silicon Valley Bank, or founded companies such as Frog Design, or were one of the top executives at The Gap, Marvel, Siebel Systems and more. TAF also counts Yamaha Motors, NIPRO and Olympus as corporate partners. TAF invests in Bay Area-based early stage companies after they have raised initial capital and/or generate some revenue. Learn more at angelsforum.com.

About SC Moatti: SC Moatti is a technology visionary, early stage investor and fmr Facebook executive. Today, she invests in products that transform lives and create value at scale. Previously, she built mobile products that billions of people use. Andrew Chen, one of Uber's top executives, called SC “a genius at making mobile products people love.” Moatti is the managing director of The Angels' Forum, an early-stage investment firm, and the founder of Products That Count, a community of 15,000+ product managers and innovators. She also serves on boards of both public and private companies, including mobile technology giant Opera Software. A bestselling author, Moatti frequently keynotes on mobile transformation and business growth, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Harvard Business Review, and on NPR. She lectures at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she earned her MBA and has a Master of Science in electrical engineering. She lectures at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she earned her MBA and has a Master of Science in electrical engineering. For more information, visit scmoatti.com.