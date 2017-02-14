Winning OfficeNinjas’ All-Star Award was a highlight of my professional career, and my plaque is a daily reminder that I'm appreciated by both the people I work for and my peers. —Stephanie Powley, a former All-Star Award winner

Administrative professionals do way more than fetch coffee and book plane tickets—they’re pillars of office management and successful business operations for teams around the world. This diverse profession is widely underappreciated, so OfficeNinjas is hosting a week-long recognition event called Admin Week that celebrates “administrative badassery” from April 24–28. The week’s events include a mix of in-person and online festivities, like a global search for five stand-out admins for the All-Star Awards.

All career “Office Ninjas”—executive assistants, office managers, and operations pros—are eligible to win an All-Star Award and participate in the week’s events. Though legendary gifts are part of the fun, the main goal is spotlighting behind-the-scenes achievements and workplace contributions of these rockstars—so spreading the word is key. When workplaces and individuals recognize their resident “Ninja,” the whole team thrives.

To bring this same recognition to admins around the world, OfficeNinjas organized:

The All-Star Awards: OfficeNinjas All-Stars is a global, online search for the best and brightest administrative pros—drawing in thousands of nominations from all over the world. Nominating is free and must be submitted by March 22, 2017.

Admin Bash: A 350+ admin party in a unique venue, with exceptional eats, interactive fun, and tons of admin exclusives happens on April 26, the official Administrative Professionals’ Day.

Online Flash Raffles: Each day of Admin Week, three Ninjas will win prizes through online raffles.

Together, this mix of events helps pull the curtain back to honor dedication, diversity, and personal accomplishments. “I have never been more proud to be an admin. This has helped validate my career and … it was lovely to be the star, when most of our work is done behind the scenes,” said Lauren Bradley, former Office Manager at DramaFever.