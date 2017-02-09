Regroup Mass Notification Partners with Kuali to Help Higher Education

Regroup Mass Notification By employing Kuali Ready, an intuitive continuity planning solution, along with Regroup’s powerful communication platform, mutual clients will be able to close the loop between preparing for — and responding to — any operational interruption.

Regroup Mass Notification (http://www.regroup.com), the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day communication technology, has announced a strategic alliance with Kuali, an industry leader in administrative software solutions, such as Kuali Ready — built exclusively for colleges and universities.

By employing Kuali Ready, an intuitive continuity planning solution, along with Regroup’s powerful communication platform, mutual clients will be able to close the loop between preparing for — and responding to — any operational interruption.

“By partnering with Regroup, we’ve found a communication solution that, when used alongside our Kuali Ready product, will help institutions thrive, even when confronted with the most disruptive events on their campuses,” said Chris Coppola, COO of Kuali.

Regroup’s powerful, easy-to-use mass notification platform is leveraged by universities, government agencies, hospitals, corporations and nonprofits, throughout North America, to streamline emergency and day-to-day communications.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chris and his team at Kuali. In Kuali Ready, they’ve created a product that ties in perfectly with the needs of our (Regroup’s) higher ed clients. Simplifying continuity planning isn’t easy, but they’ve developed a software solution that existing and future higher ed clients will be able to implement and benefit from almost immediately,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup.

About Regroup:

Regroup, the leading provider of Mass Notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integration with client databases and other third-party systems, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup’s Emergency Notification System can provide rapid communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, call 917-746-6776 or email inquiries(at)regroup(dot)com.

About Kuali Ready

Resilient colleges and universities have to plan for disruption. Kuali Ready is an intuitive continuity planning solution for higher education that helps every department prepare for, and even thrive after, extraordinary events. Kuali Ready’s intuitive process helps: guide plan implementation, identify critical functions by department, analyze the impact of disruption, evaluate plan effectiveness, and manage plans over time.

To learn more about how Kuali Ready can assist your institution, call 760.582.5401

or email tony(at)kuali(dot)co. To start a free 60 day trial of Kuali Ready visit kuali.co/ready