Merlien Institute, organizer of the MRMW and Qualitative360 conferences today appointed Sirlei Waterhouse and Dan Foreman as new members of advisory board.

The appointments come as Merlien Institute prepares for its 2017 conference season. “We are particularly pleased with Sirlei and Dan’s support. Both have been contributing as speakers to our MRMW conference series and we are looking forward to their advice as we continue to develop our conferences”, says Jasper Lim, CEO of Merlien Institute.

Sirlei Waterhouse is an experienced product developer focused on consumer understanding from a technical perspective. Her experience with Kao USA, Kimberly Clark and Procter & Gamble helps her to provide insights into clients’ needs, decision-making processes and challenges.

Dan Foreman is Past President of Esomar, Serial Entrepreneur and Advisor to several data, technology and market research start-ups. He will help Merlien to expand its focus on new technologies, innovative start-ups and industry changing developments.

"I have consistently found the Merlien events a great blend of fresh content, inspiring speakers and original ideas. I often meet people who I don't see at many of the traditional research conferences. I am really pleased to be able to work with Merlien as a part of their Advisory Board" says Dan Foreman.

The Merlien Advisory Board helps to define the strategy and select speakers for each conference. It also judges the annual MRMW Awards. Merlien Advisory Board members are seasoned industry professionals with a deep knowledge of the Market Research industry. For more information on Merlien’s Advisory board please visit http://na.mrmw.net/about/

About MRMW

MRMW is the only global conference series focusing on mobile, innovation and high-tech marketing research. Trusted by over 5000 participants around the world, MRMW conferences are a must-attend event for research professionals every year. MRMW prides itself in scouting new technologies for next-generation market research and unveiling prototypes at its conferences in North America, Asia Europe and Africa.

About Qualitative360

First held in 2008, Qualitative360 brings together leading research practitioners, clients and agencies focusing on qualitative research methodologies. The global conference series is supported by the Qual360.com portal and an active online community. Qualitative360 is held in Europe, the US and Asia, featuring world class speakers, cutting edge discussions and a review of the latest methodologies, tools and case studies available.

About Merlien Institute

Merlien Institute is a leading events and publishing company with a mission to efficiently respond to the information and networking needs of insight, marketing research and innovation professionals. In fact, we pride ourselves with the ability to scout for the newest technologies and introducing them at our events.

Established since 2008, we are committed to the broadening the exchange of best practices through a multitude of information generation and networking channels including small and large scale events, exhibitions and powerful publishing channels.