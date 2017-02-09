Best Usability - G2 Crowd - Winter 2017 Freshservice’s users consistently commended the product in 2016. Mid-market users recognized the tool as a stand-out product to be used by IT teams.

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, announced today that its service desk software solution, Freshservice, has been ranked the best software for mid-market IT teams, according to G2 Crowd user reviews. The list which includes the top 16 software products for IT teams is based on reviews from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products received a minimum of ten reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions – ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements. In addition to this, Freshservice has also been ranked the highest in overall usability ratings in the G2 Crowd Winter 2017 Service Desk Usability Index Report. Freshservice secured the highest score of 8.78 out of 10 for its overall usability, among the 21 service desk tools evaluated.

Freshservice is a cloud-based service desk and IT service management (ITSM) solution that currently serves more than 10,000 SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers worldwide including Honda, Swinerton Builders, M&C Saatchi, Copart, the University of Oregon, among others. Designed using ITIL best practices, its intuitive UI, ease of use, speed of setup, customer service, and affordability helps organizations simplify their work, focus on exceptional service delivery and customer satisfaction across business functions – be it HR, IT, legal, facilities, or finance.

G2 Crowd’s 2017 list of best software for IT teams helps small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software ranked on the basis of reviews gathered from the user community. For the purposes of this list, products are ranked based on scores calculated using a proprietary algorithm that takes into account ease of use, quality of support and the product fit to the requirements. Prospective buyers can compare service desks and identify the most usable service desk products based on the experiences of their peers. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

To ensure seamless functioning of business units, IT teams need software that can help with enterprise-wide service management, and secure organizational data. “Freshservice’s users consistently commended the product in 2016. Mid-market users recognized the tool as a stand-out product to be used by IT teams. It received the highest average score for ease of use, quality of support, and meets requirements in the mid-market service desk category,” said Marty Duffy, Director of Research for G2 Crowd.

“Freshservice is intuitive for end users, with no training and minimal announcement of change required,” said Adam Le Feuvre, Project Manager of M&C Saatchi. “It’s easier to use (than the old ITSM tool) and a more enjoyable experience for both end users and IT staff.”

