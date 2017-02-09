HIPAA Compliance and Ransomware Virtual Boot Camp 2017

AudioEducator will host a Virtual Bootcamp presented by noted expert Jim Sheldon-Dean, titled “HIPAA Compliance Virtual Boot Camp 2017: Future Proof Your Organization from PHI Breaches, HIPAA Violations and Ransomware Attacks!” on Wed, March 1, 2017. This boot camp will explore how you can protect your healthcare organization from PHI breaches, HIPAA violations and Ransomware attacks.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) has now been around for 20 years and is even more important today than it was 20 years ago. HIPAA has evolved over the duration of its existence, based on changing threats, demands and focus of the healthcare industry. The increasing use of smart phones by patients and their increasing demand for information over email and through texting, have opened up new threats of PHI breaches, and violations. The high-risk of Ransomware and other cyber attacks is also an area of concern for HIPAA covered entities.

Recent years have seen a dramatic increase in HIPAA enforcements and settlements, with the discovery of new and lethal threats to privacy and security of patient information. HIPAA compliance is now more important than ever, however, HIPAA compliance still remains a challenge for covered entities such as healthcare providers, health plan or healthcare clearing houses. Non-compliance and violations carry high costs, and willful neglect of the rules may lead to serious legal consequences and penalties at $10,000. 2017 may bring more surprises similar to Ransomware and proposed changes to HITECH Act. The HHS’ Office for Civil Rights plans to fund the HIPAA compliance audit program by using some of the $27 million collected from fines and penalties due to HIPAA violations. With the increasingly common use of new technologies for storing and sharing data, healthcare entities will have to create robust and relevant plans, policies and procedures to ensure HIPAA compliance.

Join expert Jim Sheldon-Dean, in this extensive Virtual Bootcamp to understand how to remain HIPAA compliant in three major areas, namely, patient access to information, texting and email; communicating with family and friends of patients; and avoiding and responding to ransomware attacks. According to experts, HIPAA enforcement will remain a priority in 2017. This HIPAA virtual boot camp will help you strengthen HIPAA compliance and will help you gain perspective on compliance and cybersecurity as a business risk management area and an opportunity for competitive advantage, rather than a regulatory issue.

