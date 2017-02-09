Kirusa InstaVoice Services at Digicel Haiti Kirusa has been at the forefront of developing leading social media apps for millions of mobile users across the globe. After seeing their tremendous success in Africa and Latin America, we are delighted to offer Kirusa’s services in Haiti.

Digicel, a leading global communications provider, has signed a strategic agreement with Kirusa, a global leader in telecom and social media solutions, to launch Kirusa’s InstaVoice Celeb and Sports services in Digicel Haiti.

InstaVoice Celeb is a social media service offered by Kirusa that gives celebrities and their fans an opportunity to interact with each other in a more personal and friendly way. This service enables celebrities to record voice blogs, and fans to retrieve them, by simply dialing a shortcode. It is the easiest way to hear voices of notable personalities ranging from movie stars, musicians, sports icons, religious and political leaders.

InstaVoice Celeb and Sports are popular services in Latin America and Africa, with more than 150 celebrities and over 11 million fans.

InstaVoice Celeb has been launched in Haiti with celebrities like Myria Charles - TV show and radio host, Oky Jems - songwriter and singer, Manno Beats - director, producer and singer, Mendywill - producer, singer and rapper, Emmery Paul - author, composer, singer and founder member of musical group Karizma, and Jude Jean - author, composer, singer and founder member of musical group k-dans.

InstaVoice Sports enables mobile subscribers to receive daily soccer alerts and updates, such as team news, pre and post-match analysis and quotes from team players and managers. Kirusa’s partnership with Goal.com enables subscribers to follow their favorite clubs and teams, such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, and get exclusive alerts on players, matches, goals, penalties and much more.

“Digicel has the vision to bring leading edge technologies to the markets in which we operate. We are delighted that Kirusa shares our vision as a partner. Kirusa has been at the forefront of developing leading social media apps for millions of mobile users across the globe. After seeing their tremendous success in Africa and Latin America, we are delighted to offer Kirusa’s services in Haiti. We know that our subscribers will find value in their innovative offerings.” Said Nicholas Menos, Digicel Haiti Head of Marketing.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, and CEO of Kirusa said, “We are delighted that Digicel has chosen us to offer these ingenious services. We are confident that Digicel subscribers will find great value in InstaVoice offerings”.

About Digicel Group

Digicel Group Limited is a leading global telecommunications provider with operations in 33 markets in the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia Pacific. After 13 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide. The company is renowned for delivering best value, best service and best network.

Digicel runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Jamaica, Haiti, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs.

Digicel is the lead sponsor of Caribbean, Central American and Pacific sports teams and individuals including the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, and Special Olympics teams throughout these regions. Digicel also sponsors the West Indies cricket team.

Visit http://www.digicelgroup.com for more information.

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, InstaVoice Celeb™, InstaVoice Sports™, InstaVoice Ring™, myGenie™ & a host of mobile marketing solutions, which are offered in partnership with over 40 mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and the Middle East, as well as via the app stores for iOS, Android & Windows. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls/messages a month. Kirusa solutions are being used by over 100 Million mobile users in four continents every month. Kirusa has been recognized as one of Top 20 most promising technology companies by Silicon India and one of Top 25 emerging technology companies by Smart Techie magazine. The InstaVoice app won first prize at NJTC Mobile Apps Forum. Informa selected InstaVoice as a finalist for the Best App in Africa. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

