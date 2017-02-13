Truck1 introduces new platform for financing companies

Our service is meant for the companies seeking to lease vehicles from one side and financial institutions from the other one. We understood the needs of our market, so we had to provide conditions for these parties to be able to find each other.

With the existing pace of technological development the marketing and advertising spheres tend to be complex and volatile. But in this case, change means progress. Another market-driving factor is new user preferences. Those who adopt them early have a key opportunity to get more target customers.

One of the leading European online marketplaces Truck1.eu has recently announced the launch of the new service intended for financial institutions and leasing companies involved in the trade of commercial vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment. The offer includes a special website section with the vehicles eligible for leasing and financing, a directory of European leasing companies and a leasing calculator for prospective buyers of vehicles.

“We know that substantial part of the deals in our market is made through leasing or financing companies” – says Alexander Marchulenis, a representative of Truck1. “Our service is meant for the companies seeking to lease vehicles from one side and financial institutions from the other one. We understood the needs of our market, so we had to provide conditions for these parties to be able to find each other. We had to create comfortable space for lessees and lessors, to enable these parties to make and review offers and to communicate. I am sure our final product will be highly appreciated by any interested party.”

And the interest, shown by both involved parties at the very early stage of the project, confirms this thesis. Truck1’s offer includes paid as well as free services for leasing companies to be presented on the website; paid services imply better presentation and deeper integration. This way, any financing company is able to show its presence on the market for buyers looking to lease trucks, commercial vehicles, agricultural and construction machinery.

So, what are the first results of bringing this new platform live? Alexander says: “Well, it obviously works! And actually, it is in great demand. The volume of commercial vehicle leasing has doubled up over the last 5 years in Europe. Leasing deals are comfortable for buyers and profitable for leasing companies; today, Truck1 is visited by both parties, it is the meeting point for them. We are constantly enhancing our new platform, we are adding new features and I am glad to see that so many market players have highly evaluated our service. For instance, with the platform development we are looking to apply for associate membership in official leasing associations of major European countries.”