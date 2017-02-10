AccelaSchool Transforms School Paperless Initiatives with Ecollect

School Business Simplified By utilizing an integrated paperless platform like Ecollect, schools focus more time and money on student learning.”

AccelaSchool has revolutionized school data collection with the release of Ecollect. Ecollect is a groundbreaking integration for student information systems (SIS) supporting paperless data processes and school operation. It is the premier choice for school districts seeking to maximize their SIS investment and implement a paperless workflow. Ecollect transforms the previous Form Builder tool into a turnkey solution suite. Tiered levels of service, curated content, and ongoing implementation support allow districts to implement initiatives effortlessly – keeping district staff focused on their core business of teaching and learning.

AccelaSchool is excited at the opportunity the Ecollect product platform provides to partner more deeply with districts. Through the new customization process, districts are able to transform the curated content into personalized solutions. The simple process allows implementation with less effort; work is shifted to AccelaSchool, eliminating the burden on district staff.

Kaelon Egan, CEO and Founder of AccelaSchool describes the process that led to the development of Ecollect: “Ecollect is the product of learning from thousands of school district partnerships. It allows districts to fundamentally shift their operations to a more efficient paperless model. By utilizing an integrated paperless platform like Ecollect, schools focus more time and money on student learning.”

About AccelaSchool:

AccelaSchool, located just outside Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, is a class leader in school paperless data collection focused on partnering with school districts to maximize efficiency across multiple facets of school business. To learn more about AccelaSchool or Ecollect, visit them on the web: AccelaSchool Homepage