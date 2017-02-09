We knew there had to be a better way to quickly scan apps and provide detailed analysis of vulnerabilities.

App-Ray today announced the first fully automated and comprehensive mobile application security product. Mobile development teams are under a tremendous amount of stress. This stress can result in applications being released with security flaws and vulnerabilities that can have an enormous impact on companies and the consumers of the applications. Identifying these vulnerabilities can be time consuming and expensive for mobile application development teams. Traditional solutions are prone to human error, create many false positives, take several days to generate results, and are expensive.

App-Ray’s easy-to-use product allows mobile application teams to analyze any type of apps, provides quick and accurate results, and rapidly finds security breaches and data leaks within mobile applications. The product can be used to automatically scan applications in order to detect vulnerabilities to hacking, data leaks, malicious code and other weaknesses. Both internally developed and external applications can be analyzed, allowing organizations to protect their employees and IT assets from external threats.

“Mobile applications are like snowflakes, no two are the same. Traditional ways of analyzing mobile applications are time consuming and expensive. We knew there had to be a better way to quickly scan apps and provide detailed analysis of vulnerabilities. App-Ray offers on-premise and cloud scanning analysis products that meet the high demands of mobile development teams,” says Zsolt Németh, CEO at App-Ray GmbH.

The manager of a global telecom organization states, “We used App-Ray's static and dynamic analysis to check our 30 most popular apps according to our security and privacy standards. App-Ray proved to be a win supporting us in analyzing 30 apps within a week.”

App-Ray was developed out of Fraunhofer, one of the most prestigious global research institutions, and was founded by serial entrepreneurs and cybersecurity experts. They are part of the ecosystem of EIT Digital, Europe’s leading open innovation organization, and are collaborating with EIT Digital to bring their world-renowned technology to North America. To learn more, visit http://app-ray.co/.