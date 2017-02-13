Sugar Bowl Champs are Sweet on AstroTurf

Rendering of the Outdoor Practice Field at OU “The University of Oklahoma has a proud tradition of excellence, and so do we. We are thrilled that the school selected AstroTurf for these two fields." - Troy Squires, AstroTurf President

The University of Oklahoma has a legendary football program, and now the school is reaching out to an iconic sports brand. The Sooners have ordered two brand new synthetic turf fields from AstroTurf®, the industry pioneers. Installation of the two playing surfaces, an indoor and an outdoor practice field, are slated for the spring.

One of the fields will go in to the Everest Training Center, a 74,000 square foot indoor training facility. The new AstroTurf surface will cover a full-size field that is replete with simulated stadium lighting, a scoreboard with play clocks, and a 65-foot high ceiling. The other installation will be at the Bud Wilkinson Practice Facility, which consists of two natural grass fields and one artificial surface. Mid-America Sports Construction, a Certified AstroTurf Distributor, will handle installation of the synthetic turf systems.

“The University of Oklahoma has a proud tradition of excellence, and so do we,” said Troy Squires, President of AstroTurf. “We are thrilled that the school selected AstroTurf for these two fields, and we expect our next generation surfaces to provide the performance an institution like OU demands."

Both of these artificial surfaces will feature AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend product, a premium synthetic turf system. For long-lasting aesthetics, RootZone 3D3 Blend uses the High Micron monofilament fiber, whose specialized thickness helps it to resist wear and tear and stand upright over time. For durability, AstroTurf adds in slit film polyethylene fibers. The system also features AstroTurf’s RootZone® technology, a proprietary infill stabilization system invented, patented and improved upon by AstroTurf. This sub-layer of texturized fibers holds the infill in place, preventing compaction, splash, and migration. The result is a clean, consistent playing surface, which has garnered rave reviews for its performance, durability and safety.

OU Football has been a national powerhouse for decades, and last season was no exception. The Sooners went 9-0 in the Big 12 to win their second straight conference title and beat Auburn soundly in the Sugar Bowl. They’ll ride a 10-game winning streak and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield’s hot arm into their 2017 season opener against UTEP on September 2 in Norman.

###

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf’s newly redesigned website at http://www.astroturf.com.