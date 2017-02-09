New Low-cost Servo/Stepper-Driven Miniature Positioning Stage

NEW Mini Linear Stage, L-402, shown with PI’s Mercury Servo Controller

The L-402 compact linear stage is the newest addition to the suite of motion control solutions available from precision positioning systems industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente). Delivering performance and reliability at minimized cost, this affordable miniature linear positioner is well-suited for micromanipulation, test systems, and opto-mechanical alignment automation applications.

High Travel Accuracy, XY / XYZ Combinations

With a travel range of 1/2” (13mm) and velocity to 0.2”/second (5mm/sec), the L-402 delivers high accuracy and smooth motion for loads up to 1lb with minimum incremental motion and repeatability down to 0.5 microns. The closed-loop version provides encoder resolution of 0.12 microns. Long service life and excellent guiding accuracy with minimum backlash are guaranteed by creep-free crossed roller bearings. The clever stage design allows for XY and XYZ stack configurations without the need for adapter plates. For vacuum-applications, special versions to 10-6 hPa are available.

Which Motor Do You Need?

The stage comes with the choice of two direct-drive motors, a DC servo motor with closed-loop encoder and 2-phase stepper motor. Other encoder options for OEMs are also available.

Noncontact, optical limit switches and reference point switches with direction sensing in the middle of the travel range simplify use in automation tasks.

Standard and Custom

PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application.