AVSystem Releases its LwM2M Library Anjay as Open-source Software

AVSystem is glad to announce that its LightweightM2M (LwM2M) library Anjay was published as open-source software under Apache 2.0 license. Anjay follows C99 standard and is compatible with the newest version of LwM2M Technical Specification. The software and documentation can be found on GitHub: https://github.com/AVSystem/Anjay.

AVSystem’s goal is to provide the most complete LwM2M library, which can act as a reference implementation for device manufacturers and IoT solution providers. Anjay is prepared for integration with constrained devices and has minimal requirements regarding RAM usage, Flash usage and CPU consumption. The library was tested during recent OMA Test Fest events receiving top results: http://openmobilealliance.org/avsystems-solutions-with-the-best-server-and-client-results-during-oma-testfest-2016/. As an optional element, AVSystem offers full commercial support for Anjay and also access to their cloud Coiote IoT Platform for testing.

“We are sure that AVSystem’s contribution to IoT standards, together with other tools developed by the OMA community, will significantly help speed up the adaptation of LwM2M technology, which fills the security and interoperability gap in today’s IoT picture,” says Wojciech Czech, CTO at AVSystem.

“The Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) congratulates AVSystem on publishing the Anjay library based on OMA’s LwM2M,” said Seth Newberry, General Manager at OMA. “LwM2M is being adopted across multiple industries as a part of the Internet of Things (IoT). In a world where hundreds of millions of devices will be connected, it is important for developers to have access to standards-based implementations.”

About AVSystem

Being an expert in large scale solution for Telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms, WiFi value added service platforms and others systems for SDN and NFV. AVSystem actively participates in standardization of the LwM2M standard to enable secure device management and service orchestration of Internet of Things ecosystem of tomorrow. 70+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem’s technology. For more information please visit: https://www.avsystem.com/

About LightweightM2M

OMA’s Lightweight M2M is a device management protocol designed for sensor networks and the demands of a machine-to-machine (M2M) environment. With LwM2M, OMA has responded to market demand for a common standard for managing lightweight and low power devices on a variety of networks necessary to realize the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT). The LwM2M protocol features a modern architectural design based on REST, defines an extensible resource and data model and reuses and builds on an efficient secure data transfer standard called the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP), standardized by the Internet Engineering Taskforce (IETF) as a variation of the Internet’s HTTP. LwM2M has been specified by a group of industry experts at the Open Mobile Alliance’s Device Management Working Group and is based on protocol and security standards from the IETF. The LwM2M specification is freely available at http://www.openmobilealliance.org/wp/index.html

About OMA

OMA is the leading industry forum for developing market driven, interoperable mobile service enablers. OMA was formed by the world’s leading mobile operators, device and network suppliers, information technology companies and content providers as the industry focal point for the development of mobile service enabler specifications. OMA is a non-profit organization that delivers open specifications for creating interoperable services that work across all geographical boundaries, on any bearer network. OMA’s specifications support the billions of new and existing terminals across a variety of wireless networks, including traditional cellular operator networks and emerging networks supporting machine-to-machine device communications for the Internet of Things (IoT). New work in OMA is leading to the development of next generation mobile services in areas such as Device Management, LBS, IoT, APIs and more. See http://www.openmobilealliance.org.