Faviana's Celebrate Yourself Essay Contest

Faviana, the leading designer dress brand for prom, bridal, pageant, and evening wear dresses, announces the launch of the 2nd annual National Celebrate Yourself Essay Contest for high school girls. Faviana believes it is important to give back by helping women feel good about themselves and celebrate their lives; thus The Faviana Foundation was born under which the National Celebrate Yourself Essay Contest is held. Designed to address women's issues, such as education, healthcare and awareness, career assistance and socio-economic inequality, Faviana is aiming to encourage, help, inspire and bring out the best in women around the world.

Faviana’s mission statement is “To help women feel good and celebrate themselves.” Faviana invites high school girls to take the opportunity to explain the ways in which they celebrate themselves under three essay prompts that the girls will be able to choose from: (1) How do you celebrate yourself as an American. (2) How do you celebrate yourself as a woman. (3) How do you celebrate yourself as a leader. The girls are asked to relate their experiences back to the Faviana mission statement in order to submit an impactful essay that catches the eye of the judges.

The top 5 winners will be awarded their Faviana dream dress to wear to their prom. One exclusive winner will be awarded a $1,000 college scholarship in addition to her ultimate Faviana dream dress. The deadline to submit an essay is Friday, March 24th and the winners of the Faviana Celebrate Yourself Essay Contest will be announced on National Prom Day, March 31st.

Applicants can register today by going to this link

The 2nd annual National Celebrate Yourself Essay Contest is being launched under the Faviana Foundation. Most recently Faviana has worked with the Revlon Run/Walk for Women, The Enchanted Closet, Becca’s Closet, The Kids in Need Foundation, Red Nose Day, The Father’s Heart, and Project G.L.A.M. Faviana has distinguished themselves over the years as a leader in the industry for being able to create the perfect formal dresses for any special occasion, including prom. The company is known as the ‘go to’ brand for the best designer-inspired looks. Designed with the fashion smart girl in mind, Faviana speaks to a variety of discerning fashion forward consumers.

More Information Here