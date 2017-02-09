The auction is at 4265 NW 44th Ave Ocala, FL 34482. Bidders can participate in person or online. Items are available for public inspection on Wednesday February 15th, 8a.m.-4 p.m. and also beginning at 7:00 a.m. on auction day. Several times each year retiring autos and equipment are offered for sale to the general public at this auction.

JJ Kane auctions are unreserved. That means that everything sells to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Owners are not allowed to bid on equipment they have consigned to the auction.