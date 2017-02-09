Equipment and Car Auction, Ocala, FL, February 16, 2017 through JJ Kane Auctioneers

Share Article

Duke Energy, Davey Tree Expert Company, JEA and other corporate and private fleet owners offer surplus vehicles and equipment to the general public through JJ Kane Auctioneers in Ocala, Florida on Thursday, February 16th 2017. More than 260 used bucket trucks, forklifts, pickups, trailers, vans and construction equipment will sell with no reserve!

News Image

Ocala, FL (PRWEB)

The auction is at 4265 NW 44th Ave Ocala, FL 34482. Bidders can participate in person or online. Items are available for public inspection on Wednesday February 15th, 8a.m.-4 p.m. and also beginning at 7:00 a.m. on auction day. Several times each year retiring autos and equipment are offered for sale to the general public at this auction.

JJ Kane auctions are unreserved. That means that everything sells to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Owners are not allowed to bid on equipment they have consigned to the auction.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Grant Williams
JJ Kane Auctioneers
+1 2057061389
Email >

Justin Blair
JJ Kane Auctioneers
(352) 425-3347
Email >
Visit website