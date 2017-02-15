Are fake listings and false information detrimental?

A group of thirteen locksmith operations from eleven states and Washington DC have joined Baldino's Lock & Key of Newington, Virginia in US District Court in DC in an amended complaint alleging that the three major search engines, Google, Bing, and Yahoo which together dominate the search market, flood their search results with false listings and fictitious map business addresses.

Defendants sought and received an Order for an extension of time to respond to the Complaint. Defendants' response is due on or before February 24, 2017.

The case number is: 1:16-cv-02360-KBJ

To read case go to link: http://nationallocksmithissues.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Filed-Copy-First-Amended-Complaint-Baldino-v-Google-January-13-2017.pdf

