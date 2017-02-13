RacingJunk.Com Partners with TORC: The Off-Road Championship

TORC Series Director Ben Nelson. “TORC greatly values media partners like this, who share our mission of connecting and supporting the racing community.”

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce a partnership with TORC: The Off-Road Championship. This partnership will support greater awareness and attendance of the TORC series while broadening the RacingJunk.com reach to a community of competitors and fans that can benefit from its services.

A subsidiary of MotorHeadMedia.com, RacingJunk.com has over 850,000 registered members and connects to more than two million buyers and sellers every month, generating 30 million+ page views.

Billed as the most competitive and entertaining option in short course off-road racing, TORC is a cutting-edge series for off-road events in five classes: Pro 4WD, Pro 2WD, Pro Light, Pro Mod UTV and Pro Stock UTV. It is a production of Mountain Sports International.

"We are excited to partner with RacingJunk.com as the official classifieds of the TORC series,” said TORC Series Director Ben Nelson. “TORC greatly values media partners like this, who share our mission of connecting and supporting the racing community.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re very enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with TORC, which offers some really exciting, unique off-road races. RacingJunk.com maintains a dedicated section for off-road vehicles, so we're sure our community of fans and enthusiasts will love to see the races in this series.”

For more information on TORC, visit their website at torcseries.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.