The ALARIS Group, the nation’s premier healthcare management firm specializing in workers’ compensation case management, has been named a national Best and Brightest Company to work for.

The recognition is awarded by The National Association for Business Resources to companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.

“We are thrilled to once again be nationally recognized as a great place to work,” said Marijo Storment, CEO of the ALARIS Group. “We are proud to have employees who embody our foundational principles of ALARIS PRIDE and bring them to life each day.”

ALARIS PRIDE - Professionalism, Respect, Inspiration, Drive, and Excellence are the guide and inspiration for daily operations as well as the long-term vision for ALARIS’ future.

Commitment to these principles allows ALARIS to attract the incredible talent necessary to achieve its mission to provide superior, ethical service delivery in a cost-effective manner by bringing unparalleled, high-quality outcomes and outstanding service to customers.

“Each member of the ALARIS team contributes their own unique talents to achieve truly great results,” said Storment. “Our culture fosters a spirit of teamwork and shared success that allows employees to grow personally and professionally while working towards a common goal.”

The 2016 Best and Brightest award continues a streak of workplace recognition for ALARIS. ALARIS has won 6 straight “Best Places to Work” awards from the Minneapolis Star Tribune as well as various other awards.

About ALARIS

ALARIS is the nation’s premier healthcare management firm specializing in workers’ compensation case management. ALARIS’ workers’ compensation and disability case management services facilitate timely communication and efficient return to work while reducing medical and disability costs. ALARIS has a rich history, extensive expertise and responsive services for clients of all sizes, serving all 50 U.S. states with a national network of professionals to meet the unique needs of a diverse customer base.