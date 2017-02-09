Runaway June; Photo credit: Jason Myers

In a bid to help emerging artists bolster their fan base, Music Choice today announced the launch of #RisingCountry, a video playlist highlighting the hottest new country artists and their videos each month On Demand. The series kicks off Monday, February 13th in the Country Hits folder and will feature BBR Music Group Wheelhouse Records trio RUNAWAY JUNE in the first installment of the series. (Directional: Music Choice On Demand>Country Hits)

"We are thrilled to be chosen for Music Choice's #RisingCountry Playlist! Music Choice is such an amazing way to discover new music. We actually watch it all the time when we’re home from the road. We really feel the support for new artists and are so grateful to have been chosen as the first act spotlighted!” said Runaway June.

The #RisingCountry Playlist is a unique opportunity for emerging country artists to be featured on Music Choice On Demand. Each month, Music Choice will highlight one artist to promote the playlist, which will also include other emerging country artist videos handpicked by the Music Choice Country Programming Team. Fans are encouraged to support their favorite artists by watching videos in the playlist and sharing with their friends on social media.

The first artists and videos featured in the #RisingCountry Playlist include:



Runaway June “Lipstick”

Chris Janson “Holdin’ Her”

Mo Pitney “Everywhere”

Caroline Jones “Tough Guys”

Music Choice offers a robust country platform for fans including the largest destination On Demand for country music videos, four Music Channels, and two Video Channels available on your TV and on the go via the Music Choice app.

For more information on Music Choice, log on to http://www.musicchoice.com

ABOUT RUNAWAY JUNE:

Lauded by Billboard as the “Next Hot Trend in Country Music” and likened to a ‘Dixie Chicks for a new generation,’ Runaway June’s organic three-part harmonies and ringing strings are sweeping the nation, leaving a mark on one infatuated audience after another with its “inescapable talent” (AXS.com). The BBR Music Group/ Wheelhouse Records act is comprised of the vocal stylings and musicianship of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals, guitar); Hannah Mulholland (vocals; mandolin; and Jennifer Wayne (vocals; guitar). The troubadour-hearted trio is receiving early rave critical notices from the likes of Billboard, Nash Country Daily, Perez Hilton, Rolling Stone Country, Sounds Like Nashville, The Morning Hangover, WhiskeyRiff and more for its brand of organic and melodic country music. Runaway June’s debut single “Lipstick” has made them the first all-female trio in a DECADE to earn a Top 30 hit on the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts. For more information and tour dates, visit: http://www.RunawayJune.com

