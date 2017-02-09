AggData Announces Its Acquisition By Market Service Inc.

By providing AggData with an infusion of capital and complete access to our team of experts, we plan to take AggData’s industry-leading locational data and extensive suite of services to the next level.

AggData is excited to announce that it has been acquired by Market Service Inc. (“MSI”), a New York Corporation.

Founded in 2009, AggData has served industries ranging from commercial real estate and finance to mobile and media advertising, providing a premier source of business location data unmatched in accuracy and quality. With over 5,000 datasets and five million location records, AggData has built a powerful reputation for quality and service that has earned the trust of many of the world’s largest companies.

“We are excited for this next chapter in our company’s history,” said Chris Hathaway, AggData founder and president. “For AggData, the data is just the beginning. With new investment and expertise from MSI, we can enhance and transform this data into actionable insight using modern technologies that provide our clients with the advantage they need in their competitive markets. This change only accelerates our rapid growth.” With the new title of division president, Mr. Hathaway will remain in his supervisory role at AggData, ensuring that its core values and vision stay strong.

Commenting on the acquisition, Josh Suffin, VP of MSI, stated, “MSI's product and clientele synergies, coupled with AggData's technology focus, provides an excellent basis for us to maximize the business’ potential. By providing AggData with an infusion of capital and complete access to our team of experts, we plan to take AggData’s industry-leading location data and extensive suite of services to the next level. I am very excited about our path forward together.”