Personify Achieves 119 Percent Sales Growth in 2016

Personify, the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed, announced record software sales growth and additional significant achievements in 2016. Personify reports 119% growth in sales and a 71% growth in new clients during 2016.

Personify partners with clients dedicated to making a difference and is proud to provide solutions to organizations like YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, American Heart Association and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. “Your product, and the service, support and counsel are truly bringing our organization out of the dark ages and into the light. Our senior leadership sees the platform as a vital tool to leverage organizational change. You may not see it directly but you are saving lives,” said Daren Lewis, Assistant National Commodore at the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“Personify remains dedicated to the many organizations we serve and we look forward to continued growth and success in 2017. We are proud to be given the opportunity to work alongside the best constituent-focused organizations to help them meet and exceed their business goals,” said Eric Thurston, Personify President and CEO.

In 2016, Personify hosted a successful annual user conference in Tampa with record attendance, plus multiple regional user group meetings in Denver, DC & Chicago, all of which included client-led presentations, product training and interactive discussions among Personify users. Personify added five partners to their expansive partner ecosystem of best-of-breed technologies, providing clients with a trusted network of third-party solution providers.

Personify made significant investments in the infrastructure of both Personify360 and Small World Community as part of a platform modernization initiative. Details of these product enhancements are outlined below, along with additional achievements and milestones:

Personify Milestones & Achievements



Implemented new process & product improvements that lead to a 58% decrease in the average cost to upgrade Personify360 from one version to the next

The release of Small World Community Success Packages to deliver a cost-effective and timely approach to community implementation and management

Select clients added in 2016: YMCA of Central Ohio, American Association of Individual Investors, American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Society of Hospital Medicine, Holt International, Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, Habitat for Humanity, American Diabetes Association

About Personify

