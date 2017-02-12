Vision-Box Signs Framework Agreement with Schiphol Airport

Biometric Boarding at Schiphol Airport Our commitment is to present a completely modernized passenger experience, based on a shared vision of the digital airport. —Miguel Leitmann, CEO at Vision-Box

Representing one of the most expected announcements in the Aviation Industry, the design and deployment of a large-scale modernization program aims at facilitating the entire passenger journey throughout the airport for all types of passengers, whilst increasing terminal capacity. New technology will be tested from 2017 to offer passengers a seamless experience, increase throughput, eliminate bottlenecks, thus enhancing capacity within the existing footprint.

After thorough market research, Schiphol selected Vision-Box, the Passenger Experience leaders responsible for processing over 200 million passengers per year at borders worldwide, to take up the challenge. Vision-Box met the highest standards of know-how, trust and experience for the endeavor and will thus be responsible for implementing, one of the founding streams of the overarching Digital Airport Program announced earlier this year.

The framework agreement consists of a long-term modernization program that will bring to life a pioneering end-to-end biometric-based passenger journey. It is founded on completely redesigned, document-less, self-service passenger-centric touch-points. The program will transform conventional physical and psychological barriers into a standardized, yet streamlined, seamless passenger-walkthrough experience.

Miguel Leitmann, CEO at Vision-Box, stated that, “We are proud to announce this real premiere in the Aviation industry at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Our commitment is to present a completely modernized passenger experience, based on a shared vision of the digital airport. The redesigned Schiphol Airport journey will offer the best-in-class human-machine experience, a memorable passenger-centric walkthrough from curb to cabin and a seamless gateway into the future.”