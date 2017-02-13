Instant Effects Lip Plumper Now Available for Purchase

Instant Effects Lip Plumper

Instant Effects, a highly acclaimed clinically proven instant results beauty range based in London, United Kingdom, today announced its infamous Instant Lip Plumper is now available for purchase across a variety of networks, including its own website as well as Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer for $35.00.

Instant Effects Lip Plumper is one of three products available in the award winning Instant Effects line, which also includes Instant Lash and Instant Eye. Instant Effects Lip Plumper provides perfectly plump lips within just two minutes.

“We are pleased to announce that our Lip Plumper product is now available for purchase in the U.S.” said Richard Mears, owner, founder and lead chemist of the skin care line. “Women are now able to get fuller, plumper lips within just two minutes, with no stinging or aggravation, making this product remarkably effective and easy to use. We are excited to be able to increase its availability and help women across the world look and feel better.”

Instant Effects Lip Plumper provides users with 20% more voluminous lips without any of the stinging or discomfort often experienced with other types of lip plumper’s available on the market. It also reduces visible lines and signs of aging, providing a smoother, more youthful appearance and an increase in color. The effects from a single application can last up to four days before a reapplication is needed.

Using Instant Effects Lip Plumper is easy. Just apply it directly to the lips with the included brush. The average 20% plumping will show up within two minutes, with a fuller effect within an hour. You can apply any lip product within two minutes after applying our Lip Plumper.

“Women across the world can benefit from our Instant Effects products, because they are so convenient and easy to use and simply produce great results,” said Mears. “We are pleased to be able to make them more widely available than ever.”

For more information on Instant Effects visit http://www.myinstanteffects.com